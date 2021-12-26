One Piece is an ongoing manga series that revolves around a young energetic pirate Monkey D. Luffy whose goal is to become King of the Pirates. We are about to witness One Piece chapter 1037 spoilers on Reddit in a few days and it’s going to be an exciting chapter.

For Luffy to become King of the Pirates, he must conquer the Grand Line and find the mysterious treasure One Piece. He gathers various crewmates who assist him on his voyage. Luffy fights mighty emperors and the forces of the Navy as he moves forward to achieve his dream.

One Piece Chapter 1037 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date and Time

One Piece Chapter 1036 Recap

In One Piece chapter 1036 recap, we learn that Zoro’s last move that sliced King’s wing was a decisive one. He is now defeating and officially, both of the top officers of the Kaido are out of the war.

Number vs Number

Before getting defeated, King has a brief flashback. Although the spoilers don’t mention the kind of flashback we are getting, it is safe to assume that it will be around the same time when Kaido first recruited King into his crew. King is announced to be defeated.

Meanwhile, we learn that Rokki is a guardian of the room that contains all weapons. Yamato who reaches near the door instructs Fugga to attack him and he agrees to her. Meanwhile, Usopp also joins the battle and stars fighting enemies while defending Kinemon and Kiku.

Kaido vs Luffy

After quite a several chapters, we finally return to the rooftop where Luffy and Kaido are having an all-out battle. Both of them attack each other and fall. It seems like two of the most powerful pirates in the world are enjoying their fight.

After falling, the two of them slowly get up and start laughing. Luffy has a smile on his face and he says that this fight is getting fun for him. To his statement, Kaido replies that he also feels the same, and they both resume.

One Piece Chapter 1037 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date and Time

One Piece Chapter 1037 Spoilers Reddit

For One Piece chapter 1037 spoilers on Reddit, we haven’t received any updates on raw scans. However, we have some interesting points to discuss related to the release of the next chapter.

Kaido vs Luffy

Kaido and Luffy have reached their ultimate form and right now they’re battling their hearts out. The captain of the Beast Pirates is finally giving Luffy the respect he deserves by showing how much fun he’s having while clashing with Luffy. Meanwhile, Luffy also carries the same notion.

We will now witness, for the first time a fully edged fight between the two emperors, among which one is claimed to be the strongest creature. Kaido still has some gas left in the tank and Luffy is still full of vigor. Who will emerge victorious in this fight? We will find out.

Will Beast Pirates Get Revived?

Right now, apart from Kaido all of the top officers of Beast Pirates are down. It’s quite surprising when you think about their devil fruit type. Zoan users are supposed to be tough and durable, however, they went down quite rapidly in this battle. It won’t be surprising if they get revived again.

But it’s still a bit stretch, considering that Oda has already declared them officially defeated. And when Oda does it, the defeated person doesn’t make a comeback. But fans are hoping for King, Queen, and Tobi Roppo to make a comeback and add some spice to the ongoing fight.

Zoro in Wano has been such a blessing #ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/Y48HfR2uO2 — Leader (@LeaderTakes) December 23, 2021

One Piece Chapter 1037 Read Online

One Piece chapter 1037 is available to read online on Viz media and Mangaplus. You can subscribe to these platforms and read all the chapters.

One Piece Chapter 1037 Release Date and Time

Here is One Piece chapter 1037 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, January 9th

India – 9:30 PM, January 9th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, January 9th

UK – 4:00 PM, January 9th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, January 9th

Can Luffy defeat Kaido? Let us know what you think in the comments. For more One Piece updates, make sure to follow us on social media.