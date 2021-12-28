Currently, on the Wano arc, One Piece is pacing up its story and with One Piece chapter 1037 spoilers and leaks, we will learn more about the upcoming events in the plot. Most of the major players from Beast Pirates are out of the equation and now it’s up to Luffy, Law, and Kid to knock out two of the Emperors.

One Piece is a shonen pirate adventure manga that revolves around Monkey D. Luffy, a young energetic pirate who wants to become King of the Pirates. His goal is to find One Piece and to do that, he must reach the island called Laughtale. Luffy gathers a set of talented people and makes his crew sail over the Grand Line. Let’s discuss One Piece Chapter 1037 spoilers, leaks, and what to expect.

One Piece Chapter 1037 Spoilers, Leaks and What to Expect

For One Piece chapter 1037 spoilers, there’s no news out yet. Since WSJ was on the break due to Christmas, it may take some time for the chapter to release and hence the spoilers may face some delay. For the time being, let’s discuss possible scenarios that can occur in the next chapter.

Onigashima Falls

Kaido is losing his strength and when he is no longer able to stay conscious, Onigashima will fall right over Flower Capital. This would kill all the people in Flower Capital who are celebrating the festival at the moment. But there’s still a long way to go for that.

Momonosuke is trying to conjure the clouds and try to stop Onigashima from falling. The moment Kaido lets go of the island, Momo will try to catch it. If he’s unable to do so, it will kill countless people that are joyous and happy. It will take quite some effort but Momo might be able to pull it off.

CP0 vs Robin

CP0 tasted victory when they defeated X Drake and one of the Numbers. Although Apoo escaped, they have much more important things to worry about. Their original plan here was to abduct Nico Robin and this will likely be the next step in their path. Both of the CP0 agents will likely chase after Robin.

On the other hand, Robin is pretty exhausted from her fight with Black Maria. Although Brook is doing the job of carrying her, he too has suffered from battle exhaustion. But the duo will inevitably have to face off against CP0 agents. Hopefully, they will come out unscathed.

One Piece Chapter 1037 Leaks

We haven’t received One Piece chapter 1037 leaks yet because of the delay in the release of the chapter. If we go by the usual assumptions, the leaks might be out by the next time. Up until then, we can only speculate.

One Piece Chapter 1037 – What to Expect

Many interesting things are going to take place in the next chapter. The previous chapter hinted at certain things and the upcoming one will likely carry forward from that point. Here’s what to expect in One Piece chapter 1037.

Luffy vs Kaido

Both Luffy and Kaido are enjoying their fight. When it started, Kaido mocked Luffy for his silly ambition, however, right now he has nothing but respect for Luffy. But still, he believes that Luffy doesn’t have what it takes to become JoyBoy. As the battle progresses, we might see some different development.

We may also see another brief flashback of Kaido. The last two chapters have provided us with small Kaido flashbacks, so the next one may contain a full Kaido flashback with his origin and how he gathered his crew. It will cement Kaido’s character as well as give fans something to care about the beast.

Law and Kid vs Big Mom

Apart from Kaido, there’s another Yonko who’s currently engaged in a fight with two of the members of Worst Generation. Law and Kid are both using their all might to fight the strongest woman on the planet. However, it’s still a steep road ahead and they have a long way to go.

As for Big Mom, she bled for the first time in the series when she received blows from Law and Kid’s awakened forms. This enraged her to use one year’s worth of her lifespan and then attack both of the rookies. Right now, they’re keeping up with the emperor, but we don’t know for how long.

Can Kid and Law defeat Big Mom? Let us know what you think in the comments. For more updates, don’t forget to follow us on social media. One Piece is available to read on Viz media.