One Piece Chapter 1037 Delayed! New Release Date, New Leaks, Raw Scans, and More

One Piece’s much-awaited chapter 1037 will be delayed for this week. Many expected the chapter to release on the 9th of January, however, the date has been pushed to the 16th of January because of the break from Eiichiro Oda. In any case, we’ve got some interesting stuff from the leaks of the upcoming chapter which we will be discussing.

One Piece Chapter 1037 New Leaks

Thanks to Redon, we’ve got some new information related to the events which will occur in the next chapter. Find them below.

Luffy vs Kaido

From the leaks, it is confirmed that half portion of the chapter will revolve around the fight between Luffy and Kaido. In the last chapter, we witnessed both of them having fun while being engaged in the fight. This supremacy to prove one’s strength will go on to continue in the upcoming chapter as well.

Kaido has a new technique that he is capable of using while being in a drunken state. Even during their battle, Kaido drinks sake and goes through various emotions which involve pain, anger, sorrow, etc. He attacks Luffy using Shuron Hakke which he uses while he’s drunk.

The Battle Continues

Kaido is a beast and he has proven why he’s called the Strongest creature in the world. The guy has been battling multiple opponents, yet still, he remains unmoved. He even defeated Luffy twice before on the rooftop itself which goes to show the strength of this monster. However, now it seems like even he is reaching his limits.

As for Luffy, despite being defeated, he keeps coming back because of his determination. This time around, he replies with Gatling Roc to Kaido’s Ryuseigun. This is another variant of Roc where he uses Ryou in his attacks to damage the opponents internally. Their fight continues with no clear winner yet.

One Piece Chapter 1037 Raw Scans

The One Piece chapter 1037 raw scans haven’t been fully released, but we’ve got a glimpse of it and what to expect in the next chapter.

The Gorosei

Unexpectedly, we go to Marijois where the five elders are talking about something. Before the release of leaks, some rumors were going around about an unexpected appearance of a certain individual. Nobody would’ve imagined them to appear in the Wano arc, however, here they are.

There was some interesting topic of conversation about the five elders. Their first topic is capturing Nico Robin and how important she is to the world government. Later on, we hear one of the warships near Wano talk to Gorosei about the appearance of a shadowy figure.

The Shadowy Figure

The Gorosei get shocked about hearing and tell that even for them it is a sort of legend. That thing hasn’t awakened in the centuries so why has it made an appearance now? Apart from that, there is another topic of discussion which is related to a certain devil fruit.

Gorosei talks about a devil fruit whose name they’ve hidden for some reason (according to the leaker, it’s not Luffy’s devil fruit). There are some speculations about that devil fruit, but unless we don’t have a confirmation, it’s all just theory. As the chapter ends, we finally find the identity of the shadowy figure which is quite huge.

One Piece Chapter 1037 New Release Date

Here is the new release date of One Piece chapter 1037.

Japan – 01:00 AM, January 16th

India – 9:30 PM, January 16th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, January 16th

UK – 4:00 PM, January 16th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, January 16th

What are your expectations from the next One Piece chapter? Let us know in the comments.