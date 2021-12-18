One Piece is the most successful manga series of the weekly shonen jump magazine. With more than 20 years in publication already, it is achieving enormous heights. Eiichiro Oda’s epic pirate adventure manga has become a global phenomenon.

The story of One Piece follows a rubber boy Monkey D. Luffy who has the goal of becoming King of the Pirates. To do that, he needs to sail the Grand Line and look for the treasure left by Gold Roger called One Piece. Let’s talk about One Piece chapter 1036 spoilers Reddit, release date, and time.

One Piece Chapter 1036 Spoilers

One Piece Chapter 1035 Recap

In One Piece chapter 1035 recap, Sanji blasts Queen out of the Onigashima and he gets launched into the air. Sanji is declared the winner of the match.

King’s Real Face

After defeating Queen, Sanji faints. Back to the King vs Zoro fight, Zoro manages to slash the mask of King which reveals his true face. He has grey hair and dark brown skin along with black wings. Lunarians possess these features.

The underlings of King mention that anyone who could provide any information related to. Lunarians can get paid as much as 100 million Berries by World Government. King incinerates his subordinates since they learned the truth about him.

One Piece King’s Real Face

King vs Zoro

Having learned of his identity, Zoro says that it doesn’t matter what King’s race is. He has only one purpose, which is to defeat him. He is almost running out of power and it’s the same situation with King.

Both of them battle out wholeheartedly with neither getting the upper ground. Zoro then goes on to deliver the final blow to the King which pierces his left-wing. Although not declared, we can assume that Zoro won this fight.

One Piece Chapter 1036 Spoilers Reddit

One Piece Chapter 1036 Spoilers Reddit

Unfortunately, One Piece chapter 1036 spoilers on Reddit haven’t surfaced yet. However, the raw scans will come out early so hopefully, we will know about the story of the next chapter.

Momonosuke Saves Onigashima

Momo has been trying to conjure the clouds like Kaido to stop Onigashima from falling on the Flower Capital. Kaido’s strength is also diminishing slowly and he can no longer carry the weight of the Onigashima.

It is a great chance for Momonosuke to show off his capability and prove that he is a reliable asset to his team. By turning into his devil fruit form, he will likely stop Onigashima and save the lives of people from Flower Capital.

Luffy vs Kaido

Now that the fights between both the commanders are finally over, we will likely move on to the main fight. Luffy got defeated twice on the rooftop by Kaido but he still managed to return. On the other hand, Kaido has been fighting multiple people.

Luffy has nothing more left that he can use as a power-up. On the other hand, we are yet to see Kaido’s awakened form if he ever decides to use it. It will be interesting to see what direction this fight goes.

One Piece Chapter 1036 Read Online

One Piece chapter 1036 is available to read online on Viz media and Mangaplus. You’ll need to subscribe to these platforms to read the chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1036 Release Date and Time

Here is One Piece chapter 1036 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, January 2nd

India – 9:30 PM, January 2nd

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, January 2nd

UK – 4:00 PM, January 2nd

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, January 2nd

