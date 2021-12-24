One Piece chapter 1036 spoilers and leaks are out already and we are going to get a lot of action in the upcoming chapter. One Piece is an ongoing manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda who has been writing this series for more than 20 years.

It follows the story of Monkey D. Luffy, a young energetic pirate who wants to become King of the Pirates. He sails Grand Line along with his friends in the search of the mysterious treasure called One Piece. Right now, the story of One Piece is in the Wano country arc where Strawhats are fighting Beast Pirates. Let’s talk about One Piece chapter 1036 spoilers and leaks.

One Piece Chapter 1036 Spoilers and leaks

In One Piece chapter 1036 spoilers, we learn that Zoro’s last move that sliced King’s wing was a decisive one. He is now defeating and officially, both of the top officers of the Kaido are out of the war.

Number vs Number

Before getting defeated, King has a brief flashback. Although the spoilers don’t mention the kind of flashback we are getting, it is safe to assume that it will be around the same time when Kaido first recruited King into his crew. King is announced to be defeated.

Meanwhile, we learn that Rokki is a guardian of the room that contains all weapons. Yamato who reaches near the door instructs Fugga to attack him and he agrees to her. Meanwhile, Usopp also joins the battle and stars fighting enemies while defending Kinemon and Kiku.

Izou’s Appearance

While Usopp is dealing with the horde of enemies, he is slightly overwhelmed by them. To relieve him of some pressure, Izou appears and takes his spot. It allows Usopp to leave along with Kinemona and Kiku who proceed to the next stage.

Meanwhile, the battle is occurring between Raizo and Fukorukuji. According to the latter, both of them were destined to fight each other, however, their battle is far from over. They both use a technique that paralyzes both of them and the situation remains “stand-still”.

In One Piece chapter 1036 leaks, the agents of CP0 fight X-Drake, the numbers, and Apoo. These CP0 agents are quite strong and it can be seen from their fight with Drake and Apoo.

X-Drake’s Defeat

After the back and forth, one of the CP0 agents defeats X-Drake. It doesn’t take long for Zanki to get defeated as well. Seeing the situation, Apoo decides to escape and he flees with another number by the name of Inbi.

After defeating both of them, CP0 agents contemplate the ongoing battle between the worst generation members and Yonko. They say that if the worst generation can take down Yonko, it will mark the arrival of a new era that will lead the world.

Luffy and kaido get up and both of them laughing. pic.twitter.com/1PKwx2Dfck — Stanleey Hrt (@stnsooyaaa_) December 22, 2021

Kaido vs Luffy

After quite a several chapters, we finally return to the rooftop where Luffy and Kaido are having an all-out battle. Both of them attack each other and fall. It seems like two of the most powerful pirates in the world are enjoying their fight.

After falling, the two of them slowly get up and start laughing. Luffy has a smile on his face and he says that this fight is getting fun for him. To his statement, Kaido replies that he also feels the same, and they both resume.

After falling, the two of them slowly get up and start laughing. Luffy has a smile on his face and he says that this fight is getting fun for him. To his statement, Kaido replies that he also feels the same, and they both resume.