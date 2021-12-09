With One Piece chapter 1035 just around the corner, a lot of discussions have surfaced with regards to the roles of both Zoro and Sanji. We already share few spoilers on One Piece 1035 Manga. Here in this post we are with some new details.

The wings of the future pirate King are fighting two of the most fearsome pirates from Beast Pirates and are looking to overpower them. Sanji and Zoro have been conflicting characters. Both of them have different personalities.

However, one thing that remains unchanged for both of them is their loyalty towards their captain. But where are they heading with the current development in the story? Let’s discuss it in the blog down below.

Zoro’s Role in Straw Hat

When Zoro first joined Luffy, he clearly stated that if being a pirate came in his dream of becoming the greatest swordsman, he wouldn’t mind killing Luffy. Years later, he is now willing to sacrifice his ultimate goal to save the life of his captain.

Zoro’s character development has been interesting. From his first fight with Mihawk and then asking his biggest enemy to train him, he has changed a lot, and for a good reason. It just shows the depth of his loyalty to Luffy but how far is he willing to go?

We’ve always known Zoro to be vice-captain off Straw Hat and from time to time, he has provided justice to that role. But where does his role exactly end once Luffy finds One Piece and becomes King of the Pirates? Well, that’s a thing to ponder about.

Sanji’s Role in Straw Hat

Everyone’s favorite pervert, Sanji joined Straw Hat as a fifth member, but his loyalty to Luffy is unquestionable. It can be seen from the Whole cake Island arc how much Sanji cares about Luffy. He is willing to sacrifice his own life so that his crew members remain safe.

Even in the recent developments, he has shown that he’s willing to turn into a monster if Luffy requires his aid in that manner. He would do anything for his captain and whatever he demands from him. Along with Zoro, he has portrayed from time to time that he is a reliable left-hand man of Luffy.

As the story has progressed, Sanji’s initial goal of finding All Blue has faded away. It seems like he’s unclear on his ultimate destination and right now he just wants to become a help to Luffy and his crewmates. Similar to Zoro, there’s a lot to speculate on what will happen once Straw Hat reach their goal.

Is Sanji Destined to Die?

Sanji fans may not like it but Oda has put in many scenarios where he is hinting at the death of Sanji. The recent one is Sanji himself telling Zoro to finish him off if things go south. Among all the Straw Hat, Sanji is least interested in pursuing his ultimate goal, so it would make sense for him to die.

As much as frightening this thought is, it could become reality pretty soon, even after the end of the Wano arc. Of course, this will raise the question of who would cook all the meals for Straw Hat if not Sanji. We hope that Sanji remains as Straw Hat right through the end of the series and doesn’t face demise.

One Piece chapter 1035 Release Date and Time

One Piece manga is available to read on Viz media and Mangaplus. Here is One Piece chapter 1035 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, December 19th

India – 9:30 PM, December 19th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, December 19th

UK – 4:00 PM, December 19th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, December 19th

What are you most excited about for One Piece chapter 1035 spoilers? Let us know down in the comments.