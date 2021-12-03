One Piece Chapter 1035 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date and Time

One of the longest-running manga series, One Piece is Eiichiro Oda’s masterpiece that holds the accolade of being the highest selling manga in history. It is a shonen pirates story that revolves around the pirate Monkey D. Luffy and his adventures in the Grand Line.

Luffy has one goal and that is to become King of the pirates. But to do that, he must find the mysterious treasure One Piece which is found by only one person in the past by the name of Gold Roger. He sets out on an adventure on Grand Line with his crewmates to look for the grand treasure. Let’s talk about One Piece chapter 1035 spoilers Reddit, release date, and time.

One Piece Chapter 1034 Recap

In One Piece chapter 1034 recap, Osome tries to leave her room to look for Chuji. Her friends warn her not to go out, but she doesn’t listen to them.

Germa’s Power

Momonosuke tries to catch the clouds of Kaido since he’s also a dragon-like him. He vows to not let Onigashima fall in Flower Capital. Meanwhile, Sanji and Queen resume the fight as Queen comes up with some new techniques. Queen shoots laser with his eyes.

Sanji realizes that it was the technique used by her sister. Queen goes on to use all the techniques of Sanji’s siblings and tells him that he’s capable of performing all Germa techniques. He was just playing with Sanji earlier and wasn’t series at all. The real fight begins now.

Divine Punishment

Sanji manages to catch Queen off guard and break his arm. He tells him that the attack earlier must have hurt him. Queen vanishes by using the Stealth Black move like Sanji. Sanji also vanishes by using high speed. Queen waits for Sanji to run out of stamina.

He spots Osome looking after Chuji. Queen says that he had asked for her services many times but she refused, hence he needs to deliver more divine punishment. Sanji realizes that the girl he saw earlier was hurt by Queen. He attacks the dinosaur cyborg using Boeuf Burst.

One Piece Chapter 1035 Spoilers Reddit

For One Piece chapter 1035 spoilers Reddit, there will be some delay since there’s a break next week. Hopefully, we will get to see the raw scans 2-3 days before the official release of the chapter.

Sanji vs Queen

Queen has brought a surprising element to the ongoing fight. It seemed like Sanji will have an easy victory but Queen’s new abilities are frightening. He can do everything Sanji can do and when you add his span devil fruit power to the mix, he becomes even more fearsome.

However, Sanji still has that X-factor of durability at his disposal. Queen may do whatever he wants but at the end of the day, Sanji can recover in an instant. Although we don’t know the extend of his recovery power, it’s safe to assume that he’s pretty much invincible at this point.

The situation at the Top

So Momonosuke has figured out a way to deal with the Onigashima and its cloud. If he’s able to control them like Kaido, he may be able to divert the direction of it. Furthermore, Kaido is getting weak as his fight with Luffy continues. This has given Momonosuke a good opening to carry out his operation.

Luffy and Kaido’s fight is also underway and last time we saw them, they were equally matched. However, we all know what kind of beast Kaido is and you can never rule him out. But his days may be over now considering Luffy has found some new abilities.

One Piece Chapter 1035 Read Online

You need a subscription to either Viz media or Mangaplus to access One Piece chapter 1035 online upon its release date. These are two official platforms that provide digital access to One Piece.

One Piece chapter 1035 Release Date and Time

Here is One Piece chapter 1035 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, December 19th

India – 9:30 PM, December 19th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, December 19th

UK – 4:00 PM, December 19th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, December 19th

