One Piece Chapter 1035 Spoilers and Raw Scans: King’s Face Reveal, Zoro vs King and More

One Piece Chapter 1035 Spoilers and Raw Scans

Courtesy of Redon from Arlong Park forum, we have got our hands on One Piece chapter 1035 spoilers. They are listed below.

King’s Face Reveal

If you remember, few chapters ago, Zoro sliced a bit of mask of King. This revealed some of his hair and King got angry when his hair were exposed. In the next chapter, Zoro will slash his entire mask which will reveal his full face.

As one of the Lunarians, King has a long gray hair. It is also one of the identifiable elements of the Lunarian race. Furthermore, if someone could deliver any information to World Government regarding any Lunarian, they’re willing to pay them even 100 Million Berries.

King’s Flashback

In the first two sections of Wano arc, we didn’t get to see much from King. However, in the third act, Oda is developing him to be one of the most pivotal characters from the series.

We also see King’s flashback in this chapter where he meets Kaido. Both of them met in the government research facility. Now, it isn’t revealed what they were doing there, but there’s a lot to speculate from this section alone.

One Piece Chapter 1035 Raw Scans

We’ve also got some of the One Piece chapter 1035 raw scans. Here is what is going to happen in the next chapter.

Sanji Defeats Queen

After their excruciating battle, it’s Sanji who came out on the top. All of Queen’s precious tech proved to be useless in front of the Black Leg. His attack from the last chapter was enough to finish off Queen.

Now this result may create some controversies because Sanji defeated Queen easily. Compared to Zoro who’s fighting King, this fight seemed too much easy for Sanji. We will have to wait a bit more to find if Queen is truly defeated or not.

Zoro vs King

We resume the fight with Zoro being able to draw out the haki from Enma and utilize it to the fullest potential. King has been overpowering him so far, but now with total control over Enma, Zoro has a chance.

Zoro is now confirmed to be capable of using Conquerors Haki as well as use its advanced form like Luffy, Kaido and few others do. Because of this essential power-up, King will have some difficulties dealing with the pirate hunter.

