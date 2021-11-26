One Piece Chapter 1034 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date and Time

One Piece is an ongoing manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda. It is one of the longest-running manga series in history and by far the highest selling one at that. Its story revolves around a young energetic pirate Monkey D. Luffy, who sets out on an adventure to find the mysterious treasure of One Piece.

The story is currently taking place in the Wano arc where Strawhats Pirates are faring against the forces of the Beast Pirates. Kaido, one of the four emperors is their target and their ultimate goal is to free the country of Wano from his rule. Will Strawhats emerge victorious in this bout? Find out as we discuss One Piece chapter 1034 spoilers Reddit, release date, and time.

One Piece Chapter 1033 Recap

In One Piece chapter 1033 recap, Enma stats sucking the energy out of Zoro. Even though he tells the sword to stop, it doesn’t listen to him.

King’s Race

Enma doesn’t listen to Zoro and starts draining him. King comments that Zoro will get defeated by his sword. Zoro tries to stab King in the stomach with a sword but it causes a huge explosion. However, despite that, King doesn’t suffer from any injuries.

On the other hand, Queen informs Sanji that Zoro has no chance of defeating King. King is from the Lunarian race and they can survive in any of the conditions. They were revered as gods back in the day because of their abilities. Zoro starts to realize that King’s race is unique and he will have to come up with something extraordinary to defeat him.

Shimotsuki Kozaburo

Zoro wonders how the sword from Wano ended up in his village in the East Blue. He realizes that Shimotsuki Kozaburo, the grandfather of Kuina was actually from Wano and he was the same man who gave Zoro two swords to train. Not only that but he was the man who created Enma and named it after the lord of the underworld.

Zoro finally manages to calm down Enma and it stops draining him. He wonders how Oden was able to do it since the sword requires the constant fees of Haki. Zoro knocks out some of the Beast Pirates using conquerors Haki and coats himself in it. King asks him if he also has Kingly ambitions to which he replies he has to fulfill the promise he made to his captain.

One Piece Chapter 1034 Spoilers Reddit

For One Piece chapter 1034 spoilers on Reddit, the raw scans haven’t come out yet. The next chapter however will be up next week since there’s no break. Hopefully, we will get more action in the upcoming segment.

Zoro vs King

King has shown that he is a force to be reckoned with. No matter how many times Zoro attacked him, it didn’t even leave a single scar on him. It is also worth mentioning that Zoro was able to deal damage to Kaido but not to King.

After getting beaten up by Marco, many wrote off King. But what we didn’t notice was that King so far hasn’t received any damage. He was kicked and slammed to the ground but it didn’t have any effect on his body. So Zoro will have to be extra cautious while dealing with him since he’s a monster of a different pedigree.

Gods of One Piece

Recently the topic of gods has become quite popular in One Piece. Queen mentioning that King’s race was called Gods in the past once again solidifies this. Enel, Celestial Dragon, and now King being referenced as gods, Oda is certainly cooking something and we will soon see its culmination.

Regardless of that, another important thing to speculate is related to King’s race. Sanji raised a good point that if the race was so formidable, how they were wiped out. Queen didn’t reveal this information but it is hinted that we will learn about them at some point in the future.

One Piece Chapter 1034 Read Online

To read One Piece chapter 1034 online, you’ll need to subscribe to Viz media and Mangaplus platforms from Weekly Shonen Jump. Through them, you’ll be able to access English translations of the chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1034 Release Date and Time

Here is One Piece chapter 1034 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, December 5th

India – 9:30 PM, December 5th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, December 5th

UK – 4:00 PM, December 5th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, December 5th

