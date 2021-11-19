One Piece Chapter 1033 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date and Time

Written and illustrated by a legendary mangaka Eiichiro Oda, One Piece is one of the longest-running shonen manga series to ever exist. It follows the adventures of a young energetic boy Monkey D. Luffy whose dream is to become King of the Pirates by finding the mysterious treasure One Piece.

The current saga of the story is of Four Emperors where Luffy and his crew are fighting against the forces of Kaido. He is joined by a couple of pirate groups as well as Samurai from the Wano. The battle is intense and people on both sides are dying. Who will emerge victoriously? We will find out as we discuss One Piece chapter 1033 spoilers Reddit, release date, and time.

One Piece Chapter 1032 Recap

In One Piece chapter 1032 recap, Yamato asks Apoo to not follow her as she has something important to do. She tells the same to Fuga who’s blocking her way. Surprisingly, he listens to her.

Temporary Alliance

Brook and Robin try to run away from the two CP0 agents. The Yokai fire created by Kanjuro also chases them as they become engulfed in this whole scenario. They come across Apoo and Drake as they face off against government agents.

Apoo starts taking their pictures and tells them he will sell them to Morgans. One of the agents hits Apoo and tells Drake that they know about his identity. Despite it, they attack Drake. Apoo and Drake decide to form a temporary alliance to take on two CP0 agents.

Zoro vs King

Meanwhile, outside the dome, the battle between Zoro and King gets tenser. King in his devil fruit form attacks Zoro. Zoro tries to use his sword attacks, however, it doesn’t have any effect on King. King then returns to his normal form. Zoro tries to find out the true race of King.

If he can’t find his origins, he won’t be able to defeat King. Zoro’s sword reacts to an instrument that is playing some distance away from him. Turns out it is Hiyori who is playing it and Orochi gets attracted towards it. He meets with Hiyori face to face still in the deception that she’s someone else.

One Piece Chapter 1033 Spoilers Reddit

For One Piece chapter 1033 spoilers on Reddit, we haven’t received any news yet. However, you can expect the spoilers to arrive soon since there’s no break next week.

Tag Team Match

In some unusual circumstances, Drake and Apoo have set their differences aside to take on the CP0 agents. Apoo is a strange creature, he would side with the one that has a higher probability of winning. You can’t blame him because he’s not like Luffy or Kid who can stand their ground.

In any case, it’s Drake and Apoo vs two CP0 agents for now. Thankfully, Robin and Brook can temporarily escape from their clutches and help others in the battle. We will also see the true capabilities of these agents for the first time in this arc.

Final Blow to Orochi

It was always a long discussion among the fans about who would deliver the final blow to despicable Orochi. Some said it should be Zoro while others pointed out towards Momonosuke. However, a large majority of people favored Hiyori doing the final deed and it seems like we are heading that way.

Her instrument has attracted Orochi and he still doesn’t know that she is the daughter of Oden. It’s the perfect time for her to avenge her deceased father and mother and end the tyrannical rule of Shogun. Hiyori will likely deliver the final blow to Orochi in the next chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1033 Read Online

To read One Piece chapter 1033 online, you’ll have to access Viz media or Mangaplus. These are official platforms to read the English-translated version of the chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1033 Release Date and Time

Here is the One Piece chapter 1033 release date and time.

Can Zoro defeat King? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.