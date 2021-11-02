Eiichiro Oda’s legendary manga series One Piece has been making its mark in the manga industry. With over 1000 chapters in publication already, it has become one of the longest-running manga series. Now with the addition of another chapter, the series continues to establish its legacy.

Right now, the story is in the phase of the Wano arc. The forces of the Samurai alliance and Kaido’s army are colluding. The results are about to come out as we are in the final stages of the battle. Who will emerge victoriously? Who will suffer defeat? Let’s find out as we discuss One Piece chapter 1032 spoilers Reddit, release date, and time.

One Piece Chapter 1032 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date and Time

One Piece Chapter 1031 Recap

In One Piece chapter 1031 recap, We learn that awakening of the devil fruits is a gifted ability that only a few people have. Law asks Kid about the extent to which he can expand his magnetism, however, he decides to not answer the question.

Big Mom consumes 1 year of her lifespan to make herself even bigger. She also increases the power of Hera to fight against the duo of a supernova. After receiving Apoo’s offer, Drake declines him and refuses to join his side.

On the other hand, CP0 arrives to capture Nico Robin as said by Rob Lucci. They reveal their powers and they’re extremely strong. Sanji finds himself in the company of a woman who seems to have been attacked. He believes that he was the one who attacked him.

Noticing that he might’ve attacked the woman, he goes to face Queen and settle the score. He asks Zoro to finish him off if he goes out of control as he doesn’t want to become like his brothers. He attacks Queen with hell memories.

One Piece Chapter 1032 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date and Time

One Piece Chapter 1032 Spoilers Reddit

The spoilers for One Piece chapter 1032 on Reddit haven’t come out yet. However, we expect them to be released at the earliest. Since there’s no break next week, the chapter may get an early Spoilers release.

One Piece Chapter 1032 Release Date and Time

Here is One Piece chapter 1032 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, November 16th

India – 9:30 PM, November 16th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, November 16th

UK – 4:00 PM, November 16th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, November 16th

Will Sanji lose his human emotions? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. For more One Piece, make sure to follow us on social media. One Piece is officially available to read on Viz media.