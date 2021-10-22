One Piece Chapter 1030 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date and Time

Written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece is one of the longest-running manga series being in publication for more than 20 years. It is a pirate adventure manga story that revolves around a young energetic pirate Monkey D. Luffy.

Luffy has one goal and that is to become King of the pirates. To achieve this goal, he must find the legendary treasure called One Piece. Luffy recruits his crew members along the ocean and comes across a variety of people and continues to challenge strong people. Let’s talk about One Piece chapter 1030 spoilers Reddit, release date, and time.

One Piece Chapter 1029 Recap

In One Piece chapter 1029 recap, people are shocked to see the sword get broken when Queen tries to slash it against him. Queen comments that Judge once mentioned the genes that allow you to strengthen your physical abilities at the expense of emotions.

Sanji’s Concern

Sanji recalls that his brothers also possess the same ability as he witnessed. He doesn’t want to become like them so he runs away from the battle to figure it out. Queen chases after him as the battle takes a pause.

Meanwhile, Kid feels dizziness in his head while fighting against Big Mom. Law tries to attack using an injection shot but gets struck by Hara. Over to Hawkins vs Killer fight, we learn that Hawkins is smacking his head against the wall which is causing this to happen.

Killer’s Determination

Killer asks Hawkins to take his life instead of his captain. However, Hawkins says that they’ve chosen the wrong side to go against the emperors. His crewmates ask him to attack the magician but he holds back knowing what it will do to Kid.

Killer gets an idea and cuts Hawkins’s arm since Kid has no arm left. Then he proceeds to destroy the last straw left on Hawkins which sets Kid completely free from the control of Hawkins. Now Kid is free and ready to clash against the mighty emperor.

One Piece Chapter 1030 Spoilers Reddit

Unfortunately, One Piece chapter 1030 spoilers on Reddit haven’t surfaced yet. But we are hoping that raw scans arrive soon since there’s no break next week. For the time being, let’s draw some speculations related to the upcoming chapter.

Kid and Law vs Big Mom

Since Kid has regained control over his body, he will be challenging Big Mom. Law has been fighting against her alone but now he can take a seatback. Kid is determined to fight and defeat an emperor because he wants to make an impact.

So far, Big Mom hasn’t shown any considerable weakness. She did get a little damaged by Law’s attack earlier, but apart from that, she is fine. It is will be interesting to see what kind of strategy Kid deploys to get rid of the Queen of Whole Cake.

Sanji’s Return

Sanji is caught in emotions right now. He knows that he has acquired an invincible ability but at the same time, he is worried that he will become emotionless. Queen on the other hand is hellbent on seeing Sanji in the raid suit.

It also reflects Queen’s character that he doesn’t care much about other things except technology. In many ways, he is like Judge, and from recent conversations, it is evident that they shared a close bond in the past. We will probably learn more about it as the story progresses.

One Piece Chapter 1030 Read Online

One Piece chapter 1030 is available to read online on Viz media and Mangaplus. These are official platforms of Shonen Jump and are available with English-translated chapters.

One Piece Chapter 1030 Release Date and Time

Here is One Piece chapter 1030 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, November 1st

India – 9:30 PM, October 31th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, October 31th

UK – 4:00 PM, October 31th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, October 31th

What can Kiddo to defeat Big Mom? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. For more One Piece updates, make sure to follow us on social media.