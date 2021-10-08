One Piece Chapter 1029 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date and Time

One Piece is an ongoing manga series currently being published in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. It features the story of Monkey D. Luffy, a young energetic pirate who aspires to become King of the Pirates. To achieve his goal, he must find the legendary treasure One Piece.

Right now, One Piece’s story is at the climax of the Wano arc. Most of the top officers of Beast Pirates are down and Strawhats and alliance are on the cusp of victory. Only one challenge remains in front of them in the form of Kaido. Can they defeat him? Find out as we discuss One Piece chapter 1029 spoilers Reddit, release date, and time.

One Piece Chapter 1028 Recap

In One Piece chapter 1028 recap, one of the CP0 agents delivers the news of the appearance of Pink Dragon to Rob Lucci. Lucci informs them that if Kaido gets defeated, World Government will annex the country of Wano.

Yamato’s Back-Up Plan

Furthermore, they have a secondary goal which involves securing Nico Robin. Back to the rooftop, Momo is trying to conjure the clouds, however, he’s unable to do so and only 5 minutes are left. Yamato has gone off to the basement.

She’s there to take out the explosives in case Momo fails to stop Onigashima from reaching the Flower Capital. Meanwhile, on the live floor, Sanji is finding it difficult to fight with Queen and barely keeping up with his attacks.

Queen asks Sanji to use his raid suit to fight, however, he refuses. He attacks him using Black Coffee and Sanji replies with Diable Janbe. Queen then begins to explain that he is going to use his ultimate form and display the true strength of Brachiosaurus.

He leaves his body behind and engulfs Sanji using his neck like a serpent. All of Sanji’s bones get crushed and he’s barely able to stand. However, he immediately recovers, and the sword that Queen uses on Sanji breaks. He realizes that wearing a Germa suit might have awakened his genes.

One Piece Chapter 1029 Spoilers Reddit

For One Piece chapter 1029 spoilers Reddit, there’s been a delay. There will be a break next week so you can expect spoilers to drop after quite some time. For the time being, let’s discuss few predictions for the next chapter.

Sanji vs Queen

With a genetically advanced body, now Sanji has an upper hand against Queen. The only barrier that he had in his path was Queen’s raw power. However, with this body, he no longer needs to worry about it.

Even after this, we can’t assure Sanji’s victory. Queen is a tech genius and from what we’ve seen so far, he’s not done yet. With all his crazy inventions, Sanji will have to come up with something extraordinary to negate them. Hopefully, the next chapter will give us a clearer picture of where the situation stands.

We got confirmation that the Wano arc won’t be over after Kaido’s defeat. The ships from the world government are on their way to annex Wano. Furthermore, they have another goal of capturing Nico Robin. So Strawhats are going to have their hands full even after the war is over.

It will be interesting to see what kind of forces they bring to Wano. Since Lucci mentioned it’s an order from above, it indicates that none of the admirals will be there. Maybe, we will see SSG in the action for the very first time soon.

One Piece Chapter 1029 Read Online

You can read One Piece chapter 1029 online on Viz media. It’s an official platform from Shonen Jump where you can read all One Piece chapters.

One Piece Chapter 1029 Release Date and Time

Here is One Piece chapter 1029 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, October 25th

India – 9:30 PM, October 24th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, October 24th

UK – 4:00 PM, October 24th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, October 24th

What will happen after the war? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. For more updates, make sure to follow us on social media.