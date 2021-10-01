One Piece is an ongoing manga series serialized and published in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine of Japan. It is written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda who has been relentlessly working on the series for more than 2 decades.

One Piece’s story focuses on Monkey D. Luffy, a young energetic pirate who sets sail in the Grand Line with his crewmates for the search of grand treasure called One Piece. The series depicts Luffy’s adventures and his journey to become King of the Pirates. Let’s talk about One Piece chapter 1028 Spoilers Reddit, release date, and time.

One Piece Chapter 1028 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date and Time

One Piece Chapter 1027 Recap

In One Piece chapter 1027 recap, Nekomamushi asks Carrot to be careful as she may turn into her Sulong form due to exposure to the moon. Yamato remembers once she read in Oden’s logbook about clashes between Roger and Whitebeard and how they split the sky.

Overcoming Fear

The entire Onigashima starts trembling and debris falls all over the place. Luffy asks Momonosuke to go and stop Onigashima from falling. When Kaido sees Momo and Yamato running, he tries to grab them, however, Luffy holds him from behind to let Yamato and Momo go.

Yamato explains to Momo that dragons can’t fly. They conjure the clouds and then use them to drag themselves in the air. She asks Momo to apply the same theory. After a grueling attempt, Momo finally manages to take off and fly.

Overcoming Fear

5 Minutes Remain

Yamato notices that Onigashima is crumbling. She assumes that Kaido’s power is weakening. There are many only 5 minutes left till they reach Flower Capital. If Kaido loses his hold and drops the island on Flower Capital it would be a disaster.

Furthermore, Onigashima is stocked with weapons and explosions, hence everyone in Flower Capital can die because of it. Yamato asks Momonosuke to stop the island by using his clouds. However, Momo is still not used to his dragon form.

Zoro vs King

On the live floor, King goes on the rampage. Zoro gets pushed back by him and lands in the arms of Franky. He cracked King’s mask which made him furious. After all, nobody has seen his real face. Zoro gets back up and once again gets ready to clash.

King uses Divine Red Bow while Zoro counter attacks with Tiger Hunt. The former starts overwhelming his opponent and nearly pushes him into the sea. However, Zoro safely gets inside and says it’s an unforgivable thing to finish him off without using swords.

Zoro vs King

One Piece Chapter 1028 Spoilers Reddit

At the time of writing this One Piece chapter, 1028 Spoilers on Reddit haven’t arrived. You can expect the spoilers to be published few days before the official release. For now, let’s discuss King’s possible identity.

King’s Real Identity

Oda has once again thrown a curveball regards to King’s identity. First, he was revealed to be a Lunarian. Now he seems to be interested in hiding his face because of something. No one has seen what he looks like.

It was always intriguing what lied beneath that mask. Have we seen King before? Is he one of the characters from the flashback? Who knows. So far, we’ve only seen a bit of his head along with the hair. The next chapter may reveal some more information.

One Piece Chapter 1028 Read Online

You can read all One Piece chapters along with 1028 online on Viz media. It is an official platform from Shonen Jump that gives digital access to manga.

One Piece Chapter 1028 Release Date and Time

Here is One Piece chapter 1028 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, October 11th

India – 9:30 PM, October 10th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, October 10th

UK – 4:00 PM, October 10th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, October 10th

What is King hiding behind his mask? Share with us what you think about this in the comments. For more One Piece, make sure to follow us on social media.