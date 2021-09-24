One Piece Chapter 1027 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date and Time

Written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece is an ongoing manga series currently serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. It is a pirate adventure story that focuses on a young energetic pirate called Luffy and his journey to becoming King of the Pirates.

To achieve this goal, Luffy has to find the legendary treasure of One Piece. Luffy recruits various crew members and sets sail in the Grand Line to look for One Piece. In his journey, he meets various people who become his allies and some even enemies. Let’s talk about One Piece chapter 1027 spoilers Reddit, release date, and time.

One Piece Chapter 1028 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date and Time

One Piece Chapter 1026 Recap

In One Piece chapter 1026 recap, we see a shot of Flower Capital celebrating the fire festival. The people are completely unaware of what’s happening in Onigashima. However, once the island lands there, they will find about it.

Momo’s Bite

Yamato is injured but Momo and Luffy are there to assist her. Bao Huang delivers the news of a pink dragon appearing and facing off against Kaido. Kaido shoots fire breath at them, but Momo dodges it. Momo says he has no chance of attacking Kaido.

Luffy takes the charge and uses Elephant Gun on Kaido. Momo remembers what tragedy befell Wano due to the interference of Kaido in his country. He also remembers earlier command by Luffy when he told him to bite Kaido. Momo bites Kaido as he screams in pain.

Firm Belief

It doesn’t take long for Kaido to recover. However, when he goes to attack Momo, Luffy surprises him with another punch. In Dome Interior, Nekomamushi and Inuarashi are beaten up badly because of the absence of the moon by Perospero and Jack respectively.

Jack comments if the moon hadn’t disappeared, he would’ve been finished. Luffy tells Momo he has just bitten an emperor, so there’s nothing to be afraid of. He asks him to stop Onigashima in its track as he will beat Kaido.

Big Defeats

Everyone responds to Luffy’s words by cheering. Kaido remarks whether Luffy can defeat him. Both of their conquerer’s haki clash and the sky is split open. The cloud cover disappears which once again brings out the moon.

Because of Moon, both Inuarashi and Nekomamushi once again transform into their Sulong form. They use Decapitating Dog Fleche and Grinning Claw respectively and defeat their opponents. Orochi watches from the corner getting surprised at their defeat.

One Piece Chapter 1027 Spoilers Reddit

For One Piece chapter 1027 spoilers Reddit, we don’t have any information available at the moment. However, there’s no break for next week, hence you can expect an early release. For the time being, let’s discuss the biggest talking point of the next chapter.

Can Momo Stop Onigashima?

An interesting development has occurred with regards to Onigashima. If you remember, Kaido is currently carrying Onigashima and about to land it in Flower Capital. However, since Momo has come into the picture, he will try to stop it.

Looks like Kaido’s plan for New Onigashima Project is about to fail. Most of his top officers are down and it’s only up to him, King and Queen to stop the advancement of the enemies. Does Kaido have the capacity to stop or will it be his final battle?

One Piece Chapter 1027 Read Online

You can read One Piece chapter 1027 online on Viz and Mangaplus. To access the chapters, you’ll need to subscribe to their services.

One Piece Chapter 1027 Release Date and Time

Here is One Piece chapter 1027 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, October 4th

India – 9:30 PM, October 3rd

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, October 3rd

UK – 4:00 PM, October 3rd

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, October 3rd

Can Momonosuke stop Onigashima? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.