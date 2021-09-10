One Piece Chapter 1026 Spoilers Reddit, Recap, Release Date and Time

One Piece is a legendary manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda. It is being serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump manga and is running for more than 20 years. The focus of the story is Mikey D. Luffy, a young energetic pirate who wants to become King of the Pirates.

Luffy’s goal is to find the legendary treasure One Piece left by Gol D. Roger. In doing so, he will become the next pirate king. However, he faces a lot of obstacles in his path to obtain his goal. Luffy gets accompanied by his allies and friends and sets sail to find the grand treasure. Let’s talk about One Piece chapter 1026 spoilers, release date, and time.

One Piece Chapter 1025 Recap

In One Piece chapter 1025 recap, Luffy sits on top of Momo but he is unable to take off. Momo is still scared of height, that’s why he can’t take Luffy to the top. Luffy and Momo argue with each other as Shinobu and Heart Pirates watch them.



Kaido and Yamato are still fighting on the rooftop. Yamato uses Kagamiyama to attack her father. Kaido is still unscathed and handling his daughter pretty well. She gets in the air and uses Himorogiri to attack Kaido but he blocks it.



Kaido mocks Yamato for thinking she’s from Wano and says she has no friends. However, she says that she had friends and people who believed in her. However, Kaido says that their kindness was just an act and they were just afraid of her.



Momo’s Rampage

Overcoming his fear, Momo finally takes a flight and directly crashes into the live floor. Everyone present in the room has their attention turn to the pink dragon. Momo keeps on crashing to subsequent floors and this time enters the second floor.

He closes his eyes and gets between the fight of Kid, Law, and Big Mom. Big Mom mistakes him for Kaido and he keeps on moving upward. This time he enters the 3rd floor and frightens the Beast Pirates present in it.



Dragon vs Dragon

On the rooftop, Yamato prepares to deliver another attack on her father. Momo finally reaches the rooftop and spots Kaido. Luffy turns into Gear 4th Snake Man. Yamato and Luffy combine their attack and deliver a blow to Kaido.

Luffy thanks Yamato for keeping Kaido busy. Luffy says that he will not die because he’s going to become Pirate King. Momo says that he will become the Shogun of Wano country. Kaido smiles and at them and says that the world doesn’t need two dragons.



One Piece Chapter 1026 Spoilers Reddit

For One Piece chapter 1026 spoilers Reddit, there’s no leak available yet. Since there’s a break next week, there will be a delay in the release. For the time being, let’s discuss the biggest talking point of the next chapter.



Kaido vs Luffy, Momonosuke and Yamato

Seems like we are headed for a 3v1 showdown. First of all how impressive Kaido has been? He first fought and defeated all the Scabbards. Then fought five of the supernovas and now preparing to fight Luffy, Momo, and Yamato again.

The title of strongest creature in the world truly suits him. However, this might be the last time he breathes because it could be his life’s showdown. Hopefully, we will get to see the emperor in action next week.



One Piece Chapter 1026 Read Online

You can read One Piece chapter 1026 online on Viz media. It is an official platform for reading English-translated versions of manga.

Here is One Piece chapter 1026 release date and time.



Japan – 01:00 AM, September 27th

India – 9:30 PM, September 26th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, September 26th

UK – 4:00 PM, September 26th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, September 26th

Will Kaido get through this trio? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. For more One Piece, follow us on social media.

