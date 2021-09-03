Written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece is an ongoing manga series serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. It is the story of Monkey D. Luffy and his quest to become King of the Pirates. He wants to find a grand treasure called One Piece and hence achieve his goal.

Luffy faces lots of obstacles in his journey. However, with the help of his crew, he overcomes many hindrances and keeps moving forward. One Piece is often praised for its immersive world-building, intricately curated plot and it’s characters. Let’s talk about One Piece chapter 1025 spoilers Reddit, recap, release date, and time.

One Piece Chapter 1024 Recap

In One Piece chapter 1024 recap, Big Mom’s conquerer’s haki knocks down people on the second floor. Usopp takes advantage of this and asks all Beast Pirates to join their aid. He also mentions that he beat two of the Tobiroppo.

Situation at Onigashima

Franky asks Nami about Luffy and his location, however, she doesn’t know anything about it. The Beast Pirates engage in a battle and Law’s crew joins the fight to beat them. On the third floor, Brook carries on her arms and escapes from the fire.

The third floor has completely erupted in fire and Brook informs Jinbe about it. He asks Brook who’s keeping Kaido busy. The situation at Live Floor isn’t any better but Kawamatsu and other Samurai are keeping things together.

Battle on the Rooftop

On the rooftop, Yamato attacks Kaido using Ringing Arrow. Kaido replies her back with his thunderous arrow. He isn’t breaking any sweat and pretty comfortably fighting his daughter. Yamato asks him if he’s trying to kill her.

We see Yamato’s flashback 20 years ago after Oden’s death. She’s tied in a cave and knocks down some men using Conquerors Haki. She keeps calling herself Oden and Kaido gives her one month to change her mind.

Three Samurais

Along with Yamato, there are three Samurais present in the cave. They offer her food even though she is the daughter of Kaido. Yamato reveals the logbook of Oden to them. After few days, the three Samurais escape from the cave.

Back to the present, Yamato questions her father why he took away freedom from her and the country of Wano. However, Kaido says there are no easy answers in the world and she’s just a little brat. They both clash using Thunder Bagua and emitting advanced conquers haki.

One Piece Chapter 1025 spoilers Reddit

There’s no news regarding One Piece chapter 1025 spoilers Reddit. But the good news for fans is that One Piece won’t be on break next week, hence expect early spoilers. For the time being, let’s discuss the biggest talking point of the next chapter.

Zoro’s Father

It’s pretty much confirmed that one of the samurai from the flashback is Zoro’s father. Firstly, he resembles his face, and secondly, he has the same crest from the one that the dojo master had in Zoro’s hometown.

But an even bigger question is if he is alive or not. He did manage to escape 20 years ago and he knew about the prophecy. Hence he may return to Wano and help Alliance takedown Kaido. Hopefully, the next chapter will reveal more information about him and his connection to Zoro.

One Piece Chapter 1025 Read Online

You can read One Piece chapter 1025 online on Viz media and Mangaplus. However, you’ll have to buy a subscription to these services to access the chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1025 Release Date and Time

Here is One Piece chapter 1025 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, September 13th

India – 9:30 PM, September 12th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, September 12th

UK – 4:00 PM, September 12th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, September 12th

Who is Zoro's father? Let us know your thoughts down below.