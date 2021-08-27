The scans for One Piece chapter 1023 are out and we learned some interesting lore in that. There were many talking points, ranging from King’s race to Sanji’s genes. Finally, we also got to see Momo’s adult form as a dragon.

The stage is set for the next chapter and the way Oda is going, One Piece is going to flourish. The fight between Zoro and Sanji vs Queen and King is on the platform and we will see the wings of the future Pirate King in action. Let’s talk about One Piece chapter 1024 spoilers Reddit, predictions, and theories.

One Piece Chapter 1024 Spoilers Reddit, Predictions, and Theories

At the time of writing this, One Piece chapter 1024 spoilers on Reddit haven’t surfaced yet. However, there’s no break next week, hence you can expect the early release of scans. The spoilers will be available pretty soon and you’ll be able to know them. For the time being, let’s plot predictions for the upcoming chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1024 Predictions

It looks like the ongoing battle between Zoro and Sanji vs King and Queen will continue in upcoming chapters. Furthermore, Momo has finally acquired his adult dragon form and he will probably ride Luffy to Onigashima.

Zoro and Sanji vs King and Queen

In chapter 1022, Zoro and Sanji combine to attack King and Queen. It did make them fall on the ground but they immediately got back up. Of course, each of them has a bounty exceeding one billion so it’s going to be hard work for our boys.

On the other hand, Queen used Haki for the first time. It means King might be able to do so as well. Also, King doesn’t primarily rely on swords unlike Zoro so it is going to be a challenging task for a swordsman to clash with the Lunarian.

Luffy Reaches Onigashima

The stage is set for Momo to take Luffy on his shoulders and get back to Onigashima. However, we are still not sure whether they’ll reach there while Onigashima is in the air or when it lands on Flower Capital. In any case, it will be interesting to see Kaido’s reaction when he sees Momo.

On the other hand, Yamato’s state is still unknown. The last time we saw her, she was fighting against Kaido. As far as we know Kaido, won’t have any problems in squashing his daughter. But Luffy might just reach in time to save her.

Other Fights

Inuarashi just turned into his Sulong form for the second time along with Nekomamushi. The former is faring pretty well against the calamity while Nekomamushi looks to take revenge for Pedro. While Neko’s fight looks less challenging, Inuarashi has a big challenge ahead.

It seems like Jack will somehow best Inuarashi. Truth to be told, he’s seriously hurt and Jack is a legit threat. So it would be a miracle if he manages to emerge victoriously. On the other hand, Nekomamushi probably won’t have any problem on his side, unless Perospero has something up his sleeve.

One Piece Chapter 1024 Theories

For One Piece chapter 1024 theories, we have an important topic of discussion related to Sanji’s race. Queen brought something about it in the last chapter.

Sanji’s Genes

It is implied that Sanji may possess the genes of the Lunarian race, the same as King. The judge was known for experimenting with his kids, however, it failed on Sanji. What if he tried to inject genes of Lunarian people into Sanji? It could very well be the reason why he’s able to create fire.

Will Momo reach Onigashima before it lands? Let us know what you think down below. For more One Piece content, make sure to follow us on social media. One Piece is available to read on Viz Media.