One Piece chapter 1022 scans just came out and we saw some of the interesting developments in it. The Tobi Roppo is already defeated and Onigashima is on the cusp of landing on Flower Capital. The tides of war have surely fallen in the favor of Strawhats but they’re far from victory.

Kaido and All-Stars are the final thorns in the path of Strawhats to achieve ultimate victory. But their job won’t be easy as all of them are forces to be reckoned with. In the case of Sanji and Zoro, they’re fighting King and Queen. Meanwhile, Luffy will shortly engage in a battle with Kaido. Let’s talk about One Piece chapter 1023 spoilers Reddit, predictions, and theories.

One Piece Chapter 1023 Spoilers Reddit, Predictions, and Theories

One Piece Chapter 1023 Spoilers Reddit

At the time of writing this, there hasn’t been any leak for One Piece chapter 1023 spoilers Reddit. The good news is that there won’t be any break next week. Hence you can expect the spoilers to arrive as early as possible before the official release date of the chapter. For the time being, let’s discuss some of the predictions related to the upcoming chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1023 Predictions

We have a lot to discuss regarding One Piece chapter 1023 predictions, let’s take a look at them one by one.

Zoro and Sanji vs King and Queen

The dream match-up that everyone was waiting for is finally about to take place in the next chapter. Zoro has recovered by using the miracle drug and now he can assist Sanji in the fight. So far Sanji was handling Queen while Marco was dealing with King. But now that Zoro has resurged, Marco can rest for a bit.

The end of this battle is unpredictable because both the calamities have bounty exceeding one billion. They’re fairly stronger than their opponents so it will be interesting to see Oda’s approach, especially for this fight. Hopefully, the duo of Strawhats will emerge victoriously but it’s going to be an intense and grueling fight.

Zoro and Sanji vs King and Queen

Onigashima in Flower Capital

It seems like we will see Onigashima finally land in Flower Capital in the next chapter. There are only 15 minutes left for its descend. We will also find the reaction of people from Flower Capital upon hearing this. Their Shogun Orochi is most likely defeated but there’s a looming threat of Kaido.

Also, Luffy will probably fight Kaido in the Flower Capital instead of Onigashima. This makes a lot of sense since people from the capital should be present to witness the fall of Kaido. However, the city will go into a frenzy considering the scale of battle that is going to occur.

Kid and Law vs Big Mom

Although Killer’s attack on Hawkins will directly affect Kid, it probably won’t stop him from fighting Big Mom. Also, we do know that Killer is capable of using his head unlike his captain, so he’ll surely find some way. As for Kid and Law, they will clash against the mighty emperor.

Big Mom so far hasn’t received any significant injury, unlike Law and Kid. They aren’t in the best state to compete against her but they don’t have any choice. Hopefully, the duo pulls off some sort of miracle and atleast ward off Big Mom.

One Piece Chapter 1023 Theories

There was a point of discussion about King’s race in the previous chapter. You can find the exclusive blog about it here. On the other hand, there’s a slight issue with the way Tobi Roppo’s defeat.

Is Tobi Roppo Truly Defeated?

Is Tobi Roppo Truly Defeated?

It didn’t take Strawhats much effort to defeat Tobi Roppo (apart from Usopp and Nami). So it’s kind of hard to digest how the second-strongest division of Kaido’s forces fell so easily to Strawhats. Maybe, it’s just a disguise that Oda has created and the Flying Six will return shortly.

Can Zoro and Sanji emerge victorious against King and Queen? Let us know what you think down below. For more One Piece content, don’t forget to follow us on social media. One Piece is available to read on Viz Media.