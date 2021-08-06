One Piece Chapter 1022 Spoilers Reddit, Predictions, and Theories

One Piece chapter 1022 raw scans just dropped and it featured an extended fight between Nico Robin and Black Maria. For the time being, it seems like Robin emerged victoriously, however, you can never underestimate one of the Tobi Roppo’s. Meanwhile, Luffy’s situation looks somewhat better after he consumed all the ration from Caribou’s body.

Things are looking good for alliance right now and it looks like we will witness Luffy and Kaido’s confrontation once again. There have been a lot of speculations going on about how the raid will conclude. Let’s talk about One Piece chapter 1023 spoilers Reddit, predictions, and theories.

For One Piece chapter, 1023 spoilers Reddit, we might have to have a bit more than usual. Since there’s a One Piece break next week, the spoilers will come out a lot later than usual. In any case, we will have to wait for atleast a week to get any leaks regarding the upcoming chapter. For the time being, let us discuss some of the predictions from One Piece chapter 1023.

The last few chapters have focused on fights of Strawhats with the members of Flying Six. Nico Robin’s fight with Black Maria was the last of them, however, none of them looks to have ended conclusively. For the next chapter, we may move to the fight of lead performers.

Sanji vs Queen

There’s a high possibility that the next chapter will feature the fight between Sanji and Queen if the trend continues. The last time we saw them, Queen transformed into his hybrid form but Sanji was handling him pretty well.

None of them have received any significant damage so far but the next chapter might change that. You can never underestimate one of the All-Stars since all of them have bounties over a billion. On the other hand, Sanji is only priced at 330 million but he’s doing pretty good. Hopefully, we will see this battle go to the next level in an upcoming release.

Dog Storm vs Jack

Talking about All-Stars, Jack is also battling with Dog Storm which isn’t surprising at all since they have some history. Jack of course was responsible for destroying Zou, and Dog Storm wouldn’t let that slide easily.

All things said it doesn’t seem like Dog Storm will come out victorious for this fight. He was already beaten up by Kaido and all the Scabbards are falling right and left. However, if he receives some sort of help from anyone, things might change.

Luffy on the Rooftop

So Luffy wants Momo to send him back to Onigashima by using his Dragon form. Luffy as we know has an unwavering will. Doesn’t matter how many times you knock him down, he will still get right back up again. He may relieve Yamato of her fight and take her position in the next chapter.

For One Piece chapter 1023 theories, we have a pretty interesting topic of discussion. In the last panel of the previous chapter, Momo asked Shinobu to transform him into an adult. If you’re acquainted with the One Piece community, you’d surely know that theory regarding Momo becoming an adult has been circulating for a while. The latest revelation just confirmed that fact.

What will be intriguing to see is how long can Momo remain in this form. He wants to become the Shogun of Wano and he possibly can’t do that as a kid. This may be an early indication that Momo might remain in the adult form permanently and rule Wano.

How do you think will raid progress in the next chapter? Let us know down below. For more One Piece content, make sure to follow us on social media.