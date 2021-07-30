One Piece chapter 1021 raw scans just came out and the chapter was breathtaking. It involves Robin’s much-awaited encounter with Black Maria and we got to see her in action after some time. On the other hand, Kaido and Yamato are battling out on the rooftop, with some more information revealed on Yamato’s devil fruit.

Luffy has recovered and now eating all food on Law’s ship. Things are finally looking much better for the Strawhats after some heavy work. With that in mind, let’s talk about One Piece chapter 1021 spoilers Reddit, predictions, and theories.

One Piece Chapter 1021 Spoilers Reddit, Predictions, and Theories

For One Piece chapter 1021 spoilers on Reddit, there hasn’t been any leak yet. It will still take some time for the spoilers to come out. Since there’s no break this week, you can expect them to drop in 1-2 days before official release. For the time being, let’s discuss One Piece chapter 1021 Predictions

One Piece Chapter 1021 Predictions

For One Piece chapter 1021 predictions, we have a lot to talk about. Many unresolved fights still require some closure. Furthermore, there’s a question of about long can Yamato fight against her father. Also, when is Kaido going to land on Flower Capital? We have a lot to discuss.

Robin vs Black Maria

Nico Robin finally had a good fight in a long time. Brook decided to handle one of Tobiroppo’s minions while Robin decided to take on her. Initially, she was trying to escape, however, using her attack Giagante Fleur, she caught Maria off guard.

Still, the battle is in its beginning phase. Nothing is decided yet but we can expect some good action in the next chapter. But now that Black Maria is fighting alone, it will be difficult for her. For One Piece chapter 1021, we predict that Robin will emerge victoriously.

Luffy’s Recovery

From the scans, it looks like Luffy has recovered alright. However, he ended up emptying the food reserves of Heart Pirates. Luffy still hasn’t given up hope but it doesn’t look like he can fight at 100%. In any case, Momo will likely transform into a dragon and shoot Luffy to the rooftop.

Yamato will likely lose to her father in the next chapter. However, since Luffy has recovered, he will take the role from Yamato. Also, it will be interesting to see what kind of role Momo plays in this. Will he confront Kaido and engage in a battle? The next chapter will tell us.

Kid and Law vs Big Mom

We haven’t seen anything for a while from Kid and Law vs Big Mom fight. Big Mom is still at her full strength while the other duo did receive some damage from the initial encounter. However, Kid has a firm belief that he can defeat Yonko.

With aid from Law, the two might pull off the impossible and defeat her. But it won’t be an easy task and there might be some sacrifices in the way. In any case, if they do achieve this task, their bounties are going to touch the sky.

One Piece Chapter 1021 Theories

There isn't much to speculate for One Piece chapter 1021 theories, but Kaido did mention something interesting on the rooftop. He told Yamato that he wants her to protect Wano. This scenario raises many questions considering Kaido's personality.

Who does he want this country to protect from? Is it the World Government or some unknown pirate we haven’t heard of? Who knows but this mystery will certainly get uncovered soon as the fight progresses.

Will Luffy reach the rooftop once again? Let us know what you think down below. For more One Piece updates, make sure to follow us on social media.