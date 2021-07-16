One Piece chapter 1019 raw scans just came out and the chapter was the fire. It was mainly centered on the fight between Sasaki and Franky with some crucial information on other aspects. The last few chapters have focused on the fights with Tobi Roppo and it seems like the trend will continue.

It looks like Sasaki will be down for the subsequent chapters. After all, Franky did use his best attack against him and delivered a blow to his stomach. There are other fights as well that need some attention. We haven’t seen anything from Black Maria vs Robin and Brook but hopefully, the next chapter will reveal something about it. Let’s take a look at One Piece Chapter 1020 spoilers Reddit, predictions, and theories.

One Piece Chapter 1020 Spoilers Reddit, Predictions, and Theories

At the time of writing this blog, there hasn’t been any news regarding the leaks from the upcoming chapter. Furthermore, there’s a break next week so we will likely have some delay with the spoilers. The next chapter can focus on the fight between Robin and Black Maria if we go by the trend. It will be interesting to see how Black Maria fares against this duo from Strawhats Pirates.

One Piece Chapter 1020 Predictions

Even though the spoilers aren’t out, One Piece chapter 1020 predictions are on the cards. Let’s take a look at some of the events that can take place in the next chapter.

Luffy’s Condition

In one of the panels from One Piece chapter 1019, we saw Luffy asking Law’s crew for meat. Now we can’t conclude whether he said that in a conscious state or not. From past events, we are aware that Luffy is capable of communicating even in an unconscious state.

He has been down for quite some time and Bepo and others are providing him treatment. It could be a matter of time before he regains his consciousness and embarks to fight Kaido once again. Ideally, he will fight Kaido when Onigashima drops in the Flower Capital. This will set up a good battle opportunity between the two.

Robin and Broom vs Black Maria

Sasaki fought Franky in the latest chapter while Jinbe battled with Who’s Who in previous to that. So if we go by that assumption, we will see Robin and Brooks fight against Black Maria in One Piece chapter 1020. Black Maria is certainly at disadvantage here since she’s against the odds.

We do know that all of Tobi Roppo’s members are strong. But when you fare against two Strawhats, it becomes difficult to see how a person will come out on top. It looks like Brook will somehow leave the fight to fulfill other tasks and let Robin fight her. Maybe he will go deep into Onigashima and retrieve the Ponygylph as he did in Whole cake.

One Piece Chapter 1020 Theories

One Piece chapter 1019 didn’t have any significant lore since it was mostly action combat. However, we did get to see Yamato in her devil fruit form. Many people were theorizing about its identity ever since she showed a little glimpse of it.

Yamato’s Devil Fruit

In the latest chapter, Yamato is seen battling Kaido on the rooftop. Kaido doesn’t seem to be taking her seriously but she’s in her devil fruit appearance. Furthermore, Kaido claimed that he had a hard time obtaining that devil fruit.

Oda hasn’t revealed the name of the devil fruit yet, but most likely it is based on Qilin. Some of the people from the community have already theorized about it and they were right on the money. The upcoming chapter will most probably provide official information on this devil fruit.

What are your predictions for One Piece chapter 1020? Let us know down in the comments. For more One Piece, make sure to follow us on social media.