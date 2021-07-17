One Piece is the highest-selling manga series of all time, written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda. Currently being published in Weekly Shonen Jump, it has already more than 1000 chapters. Centered on Monkey D. Luffy, it is a pirate adventure shonen manga which is running for over 22 years.

The world of One Piece is set in the age of piracy. Countless pirates have entered the Grand Line in the search of a treasure called One Piece. Luffy is also one of the pirates who want to find this treasure and become King of the Pirates. Let’s talk about One Piece chapter 1020 release date and where to read it.

One Piece Chapter 1020 Release Date, Recap, and Where to Read

One Piece Chapter 1020 Recap

In One Piece chapter 1020 recap, Sanji continues his fight with Queen. Queen is unleashing a constant barrage of beams over his opponent but Sanji evades them. He tells him that Franky would love to have technology like that in his possession.

Situation in Onigashima

Chopper is now treating Zoro however, there are so many layers of bandages to take off. It seems like Zoro is afraid of taking the injection. Meanwhile, in Law’s submarine, Bepo and others are trying their best to bring Luffy back.

Bepo says that if Law was here, he would’ve taken care of Luffy easily. They’ve applied basic first aid but it’s not enough right now. Luffy has already coughed up a lot of water and it looks like he’s about to come into a conscious state. Luffy screams “meat” while lying unconscious.

Inside The Tower

The Headliners have turned against their allies, thanks to Tama. One of them tells Franky to leave the rest of the Beast Pirates to them while he fights Sasaki. Sasaki says that this is still treason of the Armor unit even if they’re being controlled.

According to Franky, Sasaki is pretty tough and Sasaki also carries the same sentiment. He decides to go to Live Floor and take care of traitors, however, Franky stands in his way. Sasaki brings out his sword and uses the Helix sword technique.

Franky vs Sasaki

Sasaki is ready to launch an attack using his sword while Franky prepares to receive it. Sasaki uses a propeller to speed up while Franky uses a shield to take the upcoming attack. However, the propeller rotates in opposite direction and ends up pushing him back.

Turns out, Sasaki just wanted more space to launch his attack. He uses Tricera Magnumi and barges forward to hurt Franky. However, Franky manages to evade it and in return uses Radical Beam’s attack on him. The attacks toast up Sasaki as he falls unconscious.

Yamato vs Kaido

The fight on the rooftop between father and daughter is still underway. Yamato turns into her devil fruit form to fight her father. Kaido says that he won’t let Yamato get away from him easily. After all the devil fruit she ate was quite a valuable find.

Kaido vs Yamato

Yamato reveals that Kaido’s shackles weren’t the only thing that kept her within the country. If she had abandoned the Wano country, how could she call herself Kozuki Oden?

One Piece Chapter 1020 Read Online

One Piece Chapter 1020 is available to read online on platforms of Viz media and Mangaplus. These are official services and require a subscription to access them.

One Piece will be on break next week due to Magazine’s break. Here is One Piece chapter 1020 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, August 2 nd

India – 9:30 PM, August 1 st

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, August 1 st

UK – 4:00 PM, August 1 st

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, August 1st

What do you think will be the outcome of Yamato vs Kaido? Let us know down in the comments. For more One Piece content, make sure to follow us on social media.