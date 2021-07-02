One Piece chapter 1018 scans just came out and it brought a different kind of lore to the table. Most of the chapter covered Jinbe and Who’s Who’s a fight but there was a major info dump. With the reveal of Luffy’s fruit in the previous chapter and now the latest info, Oda is making sure that fans keep discussing One Piece.

Jinbe and Whos’s Who’s fight was beautifully drawn with great action between the two. It’s still early and we may not know who will win. The next chapter is just around the corner so let’s discuss One Piece chapter 1019 spoilers Reddit, predictions, and theories.

One Piece Chapter 1019 Spoilers Reddit, Predictions, and Theories

For One Piece chapter 1019 spoilers Reddit, there hasn’t been any leak yet. Also since it’s a break for next week, it may take quite some time. You can expect One Piece chapter 1019 spoilers Reddit to come around 13th to 14th July. Meanwhile, let’s discuss some of the predictions from the next chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1019 Predictions

For One Piece chapter 1019 predictions, we have a lot to discuss. Based on the latest chapter, we can assume that Wano is approaching its end game. Let’s discuss some of the major events that can take place in the next chapter.

Jinbe vs Who’s Who

In the last panel, Jinbe used his special attack to blast away Who’s Who. The latter was having an upper hand for the most part by using Fang Pistol. However, it looked like Who’s Who provoked Jinbe by using racial slurs. Looks like Jinbe is going to teach him some lessons about history.

It’s also important to notice that Who’s Who was able to keep up with Jinbe. The former warlord is a strong fighter and it’s difficult to compete with him. But Who’s Who is a formidable opponent. Hopefully, in the next chapter, we will get the result.

Situation of Raid

After Tama’s use of her devil fruit, the situation has turned into 9000 vs 16000 from where it started. Multiple plot points are going around and it’s difficult to predict what will happen next. We also learned that CP0 is present to confirm the defeat of Who’s Who. Furthermore, what’s the situation with Kaido? Is he still chasing Momo?

Kid and Law are fighting Big Mom and on the other hand, Sanji is clashing with Queen. Zoro is still recovering while Marco and King are engaged in a battle. There’s a lot of stuff going on and most likely next chapter will tell us the current scenario.

One Piece Chapter 1019 Theories

The last couple of chapters of One Piece have been loaded with lore. Oda is dropping one bomb after another. First, it was the reveal of Luffy’s fruit combined with Who’s Who real identity. Now in the latest chapter, we found about this being called “Sun God Nika”. The way Who’s Who implied it, we may already have an idea of this person’s identity.

Sun God Nika

Who’s Who mentioned to Jinbe that while in prison, he was asked to pray for a being called “Sun God Nika”. Apparently, in ancient times, the prisoners would do that and expect him to come and save him. Since Jinbe’s former crew was made of slaves, he might have some information about him.

Sun God Nika is said to bring laughter to the lips of people. So it again implies that he may be JoyBoy. Also, JoyBoy and Fishman Island have a historical connection. Tying everything together leads to only one answer. JoyBoy could be the person who freed those prisoners during ancient times.

What do you think about the identity of this Sun God Nika? Let us know down in the comments. For more One Piece, make sure to follow us on social media.