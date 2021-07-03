One Piece is one of the widely recognized manga series of all time which is published in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. It focuses on Miley D. Luffy, a young energetic boy who wants to become the pirate king. On One Piece Chapter 1019 release date, he will continue his path of fulfilling this dream.

One Piece is largely appreciated for its themes, characters, and the big part, its world-building. Having been running for over 2 decades, the series has found global popularity. It also has an anime adaptation with more than 950 episodes already aired. Let’s take a look at One Piece Chapter 1019 release date and recap.

One Piece Chapter 1019 Release Date, Recap, and Where to Read

One Piece Chapter 1018 Recap

In One Piece chapter 1018 recap, the title of the chapter is “Jinbe vs Who’s Who”. In the cover page request, Page One is shown reading a book while Ulti tries to play with him using Dinosaur Plushies.

Tama’s Retrieval

A total of 300 headliners have switched sides and now joined Luffy’s faction. Other Beast Pirates realize that it was Tama’s doing which led to them switching sides mid-battle. Nami and Usopp run away from the pirates while carrying Tama. Daifugo attacks from behind, however, it’s just a ploy to distract other pirates. He signs that they can run away while he handles the situation at the back.

Zeus asks Nami whether he can be her servant again. However, Nami denies and asks him to become her friend. The Headliners keep attacking their own because of Tama’s orders. Furthermore, the same phenomenon is occurring throughout Onigashima. In One Piece chapter 1019 release date, few more Headliners can switch side.

CP0’s Assessment

CP0 is still there discussing the tides of battle. The Beast Pirates who had started with 30000 had become 20000 already. Now with Tama’s fanatics, it has become 9000 vs 16000. Even though Beast Pirates are still ahead, slowly the situation of the fight is falling in the favor of Luffy.

The outcome of this battle doesn’t have any consequences to CP0. They have only come here for the sole purpose of confirming Who’s Who’s death. Since he was their agent who escaped, they want to silence him. Who’s Who possesses some knowledge about the government, hence it is necessary to shut him down. CP0 Agents believe that Jinbe will be able to defeat Who’s Who. Likely the tides can change furthermore on One Piece chapter 1019 release date.

Jinbe vs Who’s Who

Who’s Who uses moonwalk to levitate in the air. Jinbe asks if the reason for holding resentment against Luffy was because he ate Gum-Gum fruit. However, Who’s Who reveals it is Shanks that he hates the most. He was the one who stole Gum-Gum fruit from him which landed him in the prison. So naturally, his hate spread to Luffy since he also wears the same hat that Shanks wore.

During the conversation with Jinbe, Who’s Who revealed about Sun God Nika. Slaves and prisoners in ancient times prayed to him so that he would come and save them. Who’s Who also plunged onto that hope. On One Piece chapter 1019 release date, we may find more information on it.

During the battle, he also shows shock seeing Jinbe fight so well on the land. He calls him slimy fish which Jinbe doesn’t like. Using Fang Pistol, Who’s Who keeps on pushing Jinbe back. His racial slurs don’t end here. He goes on to say Fishman’s history is associated with slavery. Jinbe doesn’t like this notion and gets triggered. However, at last, Jinbe attacks him with the final blow as Who’s Who falls.

Sun God Nika

One Piece Chapter 1019 Read Online

One Piece chapter 1019 read online on Viz media and Mangaplus. These are official services provided by Shonen Jump magazin and contains digital release.

Here is One Piece chapter 1019 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, July 12th

India – 9:30 PM, July 11th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, July 11th

UK – 4:00 PM, July 11th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, July 11th

Is Who's Who defeated? Let us know what you think down in the comments.