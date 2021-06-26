One Piece is a legendary manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda. It has been in serialization for the past 22 years in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The story focuses on young energetic pirate Monkey D. Luffy who wants to become King of the Pirates.

One Piece is largely known for its expansive world-building and its characterization. It also depicts various themes that align with real-world problems. As the highest-selling manga in history, One Piece is cherished by fans all across the globe. Let us find out One Piece chapter 1018 release date and time.

One Piece Chapter 1018 Release Date and Time, Recap and Read Online

One Piece Chapter 1017 Recap

In One Piece chapter, 1017 recap the title of the chapter is “Orders” with the cover picture including a chimpanzee who is assembling Buggy’s body. On the Dome Interior Live Floor, Queen spots Tama and asks what a kid like her is doing in the warzone. He also asks about the location of Bao Huang. Queen screams at Tama which knocks her out.

Jinbe vs Who’s Who

Usopp and Nami are quick to arrive and rescue Tama. Meanwhile on Castle Interior Fourth Floor, Who’s Who and his underling’s gang up on Jinbe. One of them shoots Jinbe with a bullet but he is unfazed. Jinbe tells him he pretty much knew odds were stacked against the alliance.

Jinbe vs Who’s Who

He tells him it’s his job to deal with the top officers. On the other hand, Franky is also fighting an excruciating battle with Sasaki and his underlings. Inuarashi and Jack’s bout is still in a stalemate with no clear winner so far.

Total Chaos

We learn that Pleasurers and Waiters on Live Floor have betrayed Kaido’s group. The elimination of traitor begins with Kaido’s army marching forward. Meanwhile, Nami and Usopp cheer Tama to get back up and make the announcement.

Tama takes the top spot and yells out her orders. She orders everyone who ate her Dango to fight alongside Luffy and Momo’s group. Tama asks everyone to unite and take down Kaido. Because of her devil fruit, every smile user who ate her Dango responds to her order. Briscola from Kaido’s camp makes the first strike.

Dango’s Effect

Because of Tama’s order, the situation turns against Beast Pirates. They get attacked by their people. Even Daifugo and Hamlet are engulfed in this. Poker asks Jinbe to focus on solely defeating Who’s Who while he takes care of others.

Queen realizes it’s happening because of orders given by Tama. He prepares to shoot a laser at her but gets attacked by Sanji. Queen once again addresses him as Judge’s brat and Sanji doesn’t take a liking to him.

Queen’s Hybrid Form

Queen reveals about a group called MADS in which he was a member once. He turns into his hybrid form which includes lots of types of machinery attached to his body. When Pleasurers and Gifters see this form, they get worried and flee from the scene.

Queen’s Hybrid Form

CP9 Agent

Now the one-on-one fight between Jinbe and Who’s Who begins. The latter first attacks using Blade Pistol. Jinbe counters it with Fishman Karate Arabesque Brick Fist. However, Who’s Who dodges it using Shave. Jinbe realizes his opponent is using techniques used by government officials.

Who’s Who reveals he was once a CP9 agent. But because of a mistake he made 12 years ago, the government had imprisoned him. He was tasked to protect the Gomu Gomu no Mi which is now in Luffy’s possession.

Read Online One Piece Chapter 1018

Read Online One Piece chapter 1018 using Viz media and Mangaplus. Note that you need a subscription to these platforms to access the chapter.

Here is One Piece chapter 1018 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, June 28th

India – 9:30 PM, June 27th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, June 27th

UK – 4:00 PM, June 27th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, June 27th

What is the secret of Luffy’s devil fruit? Let us know what you think down in the comments. For more One Piece content, make sure to follow us on social media.