One Piece chapter 1016 raw scans just came out and it featured tons of amazing moments. From a look at the festival to a face-off between Yamato and Kaido. It was an astounding chapter. The next One Piece chapter 1017 spoilers are just around the corner and we have a lot to discuss.

We have tons of exciting moments waiting for us ahead. The raid of Onigashima is slowly reaching its climax and the situation will become more clear with the release of new chapters. Let’s take a look into One Piece chapter 1017 spoilers Reddit, predictions, and theories.

One Piece Chapter 1017 Spoilers Reddit

At the time of writing this, One Piece chapter 1017 spoilers Reddit hasn’t come out. Since there’s a break next week, there will be a delay in its release. Usually, spoilers release 1-2 days before the official release of the chapter. Initially, we get leaks from Korean spoilers and later on English releases.

Based on what happened in the previous release of One Piece, we can plot some predictions for the next chapter. Here are One Piece chapter 1017 predictions.

One Piece Chapter 1017 Predictions

In One Piece chapter 1017 predictions, we believe that the battle between Yamato and Kaido will come to an end. Like Yamato mentioned, she can’t defeat her father. Even though it looks like it will be some match, but still Kaido will have no problems beating her swiftly. She may suffer the same fate as Luffy and fall into the ocean.

Sanji vs Queen

One of the most hyped fights of the Wano arc will likely extend in One Piece chapter 1017 spoilers Reddit. It may be a time when Oda starts showing actual bits from the fight. So far we haven’t seen full pages of ongoing fights of Jinbe vs Who’s Who or Nico Robin and Brook vs Black Maria.

Similarly, Queen vs Sanji will be an interesting battle to follow. Remember that Queen’s bounty is 1.32 billion whilst Sanji only values about 330 Million. Queen may have notoriety but Sanji has an X factor.

Luffy’s State

We believe Luffy may have gotten treatment by the One Piece chapter 1017. Hearts Pirates saved him from the Ocean while he was unconscious. It will be interesting to see what stance Luffy will take after his defeat against Kaido. We may very well directly land into Flower Capital next chapter.

So it is highly likely that the final bout between Kaido and Luffy will take place there. However, we all know it won’t be an easy victory. After all, Kaido is almost impossible to defeat.

One Piece Chapter 1017 Theories

There isn’t much to theorize about the next chapter except Yamato’s use of Haki. In the last panel of the previous chapter, we see an unleashing of Haki over the rooftop.

Now it’s not clear whether it’s coming from Yamato or Kaido or their clash. If it’s Yamato, then we can speculate at least it was Ryou. However, it won’t be surprising even if she’s able to use Conqueror’s Haki. After all, she is the daughter of Kaido.

Where is Momo?

There’s also another pending question related to Momo’s current status. Bao Huang received a message that Momo was defeated. But we don’t see him go down. Where is he and what is he doing? Only the next One Piece chapter will tell us.

What do you think will happen in the next chapter? Share your predictions down below and let us know. For more One Piece updates, make sure to follow our social media platforms.