One Piece Chapter 1015 Release Date, Time, Where to Read

Tragedy after tragedy befalls the alliance group and they are in a pretty bad state at this point. The defeat of their leader Luffy has put them in a grave situation. In addition to that, the casualties of a couple of Scabbards have added insult to the injury.

Onigashima is about to land in the Flower Capital and chaos is going to break out within the citizens of Wano. Among all this, it is unpredictable how will our heroes survive and get through the situation. Hopefully, One Piece chapter 1015 will provide us with more information on the current situation.

One Piece is highest selling manga series of all time created by Eiichiro Oda. It debuted in 1997 in Weekly Shonen Jump and with more than 1000 chapters it is already well over 90 volumes. As of now, there are more than 450 million copies of One Piece in circulation making it 2nd biggest comic in existence.

One Piece Chapter 1015 Release Date

The official One Piece chapter 1015 release date is announced for 6th June 2021. Weekly Shonen Jump magazine of Japan will be publishing the chapter. Here are the timings of release for different countries.

Japan – 01:00 AM, June 7th

India – 9:30 PM, June 6th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, June 6th

UK – 4:00 PM, June 6th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, June 6th

Where to Read One Piece Chapter 1015?

You can read the next chapter on Viz media of Shonen Jump as well as the Mangaplus platform for digital release.

What are One Piece Chapter 1015 Spoilers?

Courtesy of redon, we have One Piece chapter 1015 spoilers. Find them below.

Sanji vs Queen Raw Scan

Chapter title- “Chains”

– The chapter begins with the reaction of Luffy’s allies upon learning of his defeat.

– Samurai: “Is it useless to continue fighting? Is Momonosuke-sama safe?”

– Queen says he was just playing with Chopper.

– Perospero launches a new arrow attack.

– Sanji appears and attacks Queen and Perospero (what is seen in the image).

– Sanji Vs. Queen.

– We passed Kaidou and Kinemon.

– Momonosuke informs everyone through the frog Mary that Luffy is alive (it is the voice he heard in the previous chapter).

– Shinobu and Momonosuke escape from Kaidou, who continues to chase them.

– Luffy is rescued (the Korean does not say who it was to avoid the YouTubers).

– Something like Zeus talks to Nami.

– Kid and Law Vs. Big Mom.

Yamato: “Kaidou !!

Kaidou:” Call me “father” … Yamato !! “

Yamato:” I’m here to break this chain that binds me to you !!! “

Quick Recap of One Piece Chapter 1014

The last chapter gave us subtle hints about JoyBoy and indication about the ending of act 3. Here is what happened in the previous chapter of One Piece.

You Couldn’t Be JoyBoy Either

You Couldn’t Be JoyBoy Either

Kaido mocks Luffy citing that even though he learned CoC, he still had a long way to go to beat him. He takes a dig at his signature phrase Gomu Gomu and says he couldn’t be JoyBoy either. Kaido contacts Bao Huang and asks him to announce the result of the battle.

In every corner of Onigashima, the news of Luffy’s defeat gets spread as Kaido promises to spare those who surrender.

Two Deaths

After reading Oden’s logbook, Momonosuke tells Shinobu he can’t afford to die. He starts hearing voices inside his head which make him unsettle. Kinemon and Kiku arrive to aid Momonosuke. Meanwhile, Kanjuro again takes the appearance of Oden and deceives Momo.

Kiku realizing the truth marches forward to cut Kanjuro pretending to be Oden, however, she couldn’t do it. Kanjuro penetrates the sword through her gut and she dies.

Kinemon seeing the sight moves forward slices up Kanjuro. Kanjuro doesn’t feel any regret and tells Kinemon he was the perfect person to close the curtains on his life. After all, on this stage, he was his best friend.

Since Luffy is no longer available who will fight Kaido? Is this the final tragedy of Act 3? Comment your thoughts down below. For more One Piece updates, make sure to follow us on social media.