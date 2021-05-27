One Piece Chapter 1014 Release Date, Time, Where to Read

A hopeful Luffy comes unconsciously down when Kaido knocks him out of the Onigashima. It was certainly unexpected as fans believed this will be the time when Luffy finally confronted Kaido on equal footing. However, Oda had other plans and there’s still no individual in Onigashima that can take on Kaido.

Meanwhile, Kid found Big Mom and it seems like they’re going to go at each other’s throat now. One Piece chapter 1014 will possibly give us the aftermath of Luffy’s defeat and tell us the situation of ongoing fights.

One Piece Chapter 1014 Release Date

The upcoming One Piece chapter 1014 release date is scheduled for May 30th, 2021. The chapter will get published in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine by Jump Comics. Find below the timing of its release for different regions.

Japan – 01:00 AM, May 31st

India – 9:30 PM, May 30th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, May 30th

UK – 4:00 PM, May 30th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, May 30th

Where to Read One Piece Chapter 1014?

The next chapter will be available to read in digital format on Shonen Jump’s official app Viz media. Apart from that Mangaplus will also provide you the same service.

What are Spoilers from One Piece Chapter 1014?

The initial spoilers from One Piece chapter 1014 are out thanks to Redon. Here is a quick summary of things taking place in the next chapter.

Chopper vs Queen

The title of chapter 1014 is “The life of the actor”.

– Luffy falls into the ocean while Kaidou watches him.

– Bao Huang informs Kaidou that they have found Momonosuke.

– Kaidou tells Bao Huang to inform the entire island of Onigashima about the result of the fight

– Yamato keeps going to the roof while fighting.

– Momonosuke: “Looks like I shouldn’t die … !!”

– Chopper Vs. Queen.

– Caesar tells Chopper (in a mini flashback) that with his help, he could make the effect of the Rumble Balls last much longer than 3 minutes (this is the image he posted).

– Bao Huang announces the outcome of Kaidou’s battle and says that Kaidou will accept as subordinates those who surrender.

– Kanjuurou arrives where Momonosuke is.

– At the end of the chapter Kaidou appears before Momonosuke and attacks him with his kanabo …

Quick Recap of One Piece Chapter 1013

We had a shocking end to the last chapter and after two weeks, fans will probably find the answer to the cliffhanger. Let’s take a quick recap of One Piece chapter 1013.

Tornado Tempo

Nami attacks Ulti using Tornado Tempo however, the latter catches up and just about to headbutt her. Just when she’s about to make a contact, Big Mom combines Hera, Napoleon, and Prometheus and attacks Ulti, knocking her down.

Meanwhile, Zeus sees everything from a corner and feels left out after spotting Hera. Big Mom asks Hera to eat him and as he’s about to be devoured, he claims he will save Nami and others in his dying moments.

When Big Mom goes on to attack the running trio of Nami, Usopp, and Tama, Kid arrives and takes Big Mom down using Punk Gibson. He tells them to get away since Big Mom is his pray.

Luffy Knocked Out

On the rooftop, we saw a shot of unconscious Luffy falling out into the sea. Kaido says Luffy got overconfident just because he discovered the use of CoC. He says he shouldn’t have let him get any hopes and cut his throat at first hand.

Since Luffy is down now, who will take on Kaido? How will Kid and Big Mom’s fight pan out? Comment your thoughts down below and let us know. For more One Piece content, don’t forget to follow us on our social media channels.