One Piece Chapter 1013 Release Date, Time, Where to Read

The separated scabbards march towards their intended destinations as almost all fights have been set up. Luffy is fighting on the rooftop with Kaido however his strength is fading away as described by Momo. Yamato realizing the situation is heading towards the rooftop. Meanwhile, Nami, Ulti, and Big Mom’s three-way showdown are still intact.

Ulti hits Tama which enrages Big Mom but it’s Nami who strikes her back. After all, Nami can’t tolerate anyone putting their hands on a child. One Piece chapter 1013 will further escalate this situation as fans eagerly await its release date

One Piece is a widely renowned manga series created by Eiichiro Oda. It is the highest-selling manga in history with more than 450+ volume sales in circulation.

In addition to that, it is also the third highest-selling comic in existence with only behind Batman and Superman. One Piece is the biggest success of Shonen Jump and still delivering breathtaking chapters each week. Fans expect the next chapter to continue the trend and provide incredible moments.

One Piece Chapter 1013 Release Date

The One Piece chapter 1013 release date is scheduled on May 16th, 2021. It will get published in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine that has been serializing it for over 20 years. You can find out the timing of the release for the chapter with regards to different countries.

Japan – 01:00 AM, May 17th

India – 9:30 PM, May 16th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, May 16th

UK – 4:00 PM, May 16th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, May 16th

Where to Read the One Piece Chapter 1013?

The official application of Shonen Jump, Viz Media will provide a digital release of the upcoming chapter. Apart from that Mangaplus also provisions the release of One Piece manga. There are other unofficial scanlators too that offer translated versions but we don’t recommend them.

What are Spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1013?

Fortunately, the spoilers for One Piece chapter 1013 are out. Thanks to the reddit user u/gyrozepp95 we now know what will happen in the next chapter. Find below the spoilers for upcoming One Piece chapter.

– Ulti recovers from Nami’s attack.

– Nami uses the “Tornado Tempo” against Ulti, who dodges it and prepares to defeat Nami.

– Big Mom uses a combined attack from Napoleon, Prometheus, and Hera to attack Ulti, who is KO’d.

– Hera was created at the request of Prometheus, who asked Big Mom that he wanted a girlfriend (it is what we see in the drawing).

– Zeus sees Hera and breaks her heart.

– Big Mom: “I don’t need you anymore, Zeus. Hera, you can eat it.”

– Zeus begs for his life but Big Mom does not take pity on him.

– Big Mom tries to attack Nami and Usopp. Zeus, who flees from Hera, tries to apologize to Nami.

– Zeus is sacrificing himself for Nami to escape.

– Kid enters the scene using his “Punk Gibson” against Big Mom.

– We move on to Kaidou Vs. Luffy.

– Kaidou: “The result was obvious … I got excited like I hadn’t been in a while, but I made a mistake …I should have slit your throat and” declared my victory “.That way, no one would have believed that you could win … “

– At the end of the chapter, we see Luffy KO falling from Onigashima to the sea …

Quick Recap of One Piece Chapter 1012

The last chapter of One Piece saw the raid advance to the next point. Most of the fights have been set up and we can expect a lot of action in upcoming releases. For now, let’s take a quick recap of One Piece chapter 1012.

Scabbards On The Move

Izo asks Kiku if he’ll be able to hold on with only one arm to which he replies it’s just an itch. Kiku requests Kinemon to let him finish Kanjuro. Kinemon marches towards Momonosuke’s location while Kiku runs off to Kanjuro.

Meanwhile, Scisillian meets Nekomamushi and informs him that Pedro’s killer is still on this island. Back to Momo’s location, Yamato asks him about Luffy’s condition. Upon learning it had turned into a 1v1 fight, she wastes no time to go toward the rooftop.

Sanji Carries Zoro

While running off Sanji stumbles across Zoro and Law who fall over him from the rooftop. Law tells him about Zoro’s broken bones and asks him to take care of his crewmate. Sanji not knowing how to deal with Zoro’s injury, bandages Zoro all over his body and forms a cross shape. With Zoro on his back, he approaches the main stage.

On the other hand, Ulti is mad over Big Mom for hitting Page One. She gets angry and attacks Tama which infuriates Big Mom. But to her surprise, Nami takes a stand and strikes at Ulti. She says she can’t tolerate it if anyone hits a child.

On the other hand, Ulti is mad over Big Mom for hitting Page One. She gets angry and attacks Tama which infuriates Big Mom. But to her surprise, Nami takes a stand and strikes at Ulti. She says she can't tolerate it if anyone hits a child.

What will become of this three-way battle between Nami, Big Mom, and Ulti? Can Zoro recover from his current state?