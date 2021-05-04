One Piece Chapter 1012 Release Date, Spoilers, and Where to Read

A big surprise came in the form of Big Mom who attacked Page One using Conqueror’s Haki. Meanwhile Killer is preparing for his face-off against Basil Hawkins. Almost all matches are set up but Sanji is still en route to find his opponent. One Piece chapter 1012 will see the Strawhats continue their raid along with samurais in the quest of taking down the emperor.

The Wano arc of One Piece so far has delivered some of the best moments of the series. Some fans are even calling it the best arc of One Piece, even better than Marineford. The crazy thing is there are still many chapters left and we can expect more twists and turn in the story.

With the release of One Piece chapter 1012, we will get clarity on where the plot is approaching. Read below to find everything about this upcoming chapter from its release date to spoilers.

One Piece Chapter 1012

After a one-week break due to Golden Week, One Piece chapter 1012 will be releasing on its release date of May 9th, 2021. The information related to the title of the chapter is out which we will be discussing in the spoiler’s section.

For the time being, you can note down the timing of release for the upcoming chapter.

Japan – 01:00 AM, May 9th

India – 9:30 PM, May 9th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, May 9th

UK – 4:00 PM, May 9th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, May 9th

One Piece Chapter 1012 Raw Scans

One Piece 1012 raw scans are out already. The scanlated version of chapter 1012 will be available before the release. But we recommend you wait for the official release of the chapter on Sunday. While scanlations are fast, they are low on quality, and also the translation is unreliable.

MONKEY D. LUFFY’S DEMONIC WILLPOWER THAT FREEZES EVEN THE MOST BADASS DUDES:#ONEPIECE#ONEPIECE1012 pic.twitter.com/vYAeiz6YzE — PANGEA 🌍 (@Pangea_Castle) May 3, 2021 One Piece Chapter 1012 Raw Scans

Where to Read One Piece Chapter 1012?

You can read One Piece chapter 1012 on Shonen Jump’s official app Viz for digital release. Apart from that Mangaplus will also provide the release of One Piece chapter 1012.

What are Spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1012?

Thanks to r/reddit, we have the spoilers for One Piece chapter 1012. Some interesting things are going to take place in the upcoming release of One Piece manga. Read below the spoilers for One Piece chapter 1012.

Scabbards on the Move

After slicing Orochi, all scabbards begin to move. Kiku says she will deal with Kanjuro. Meanwhile, Nekomumushi is informed by Shishilian about Perospero who killed Pedro. They decide to deal with him. On the other side, Sanji meets with Kawamatsu and Izou with carrying Zoro on his back.

Nami is Angry

Seeing Big Mom hurt Page One, Ulti gets enraged and attacks her. However, it doesn’t have any effect on her. She goes on to hit Tama which triggers Nami. Nami attacks Ulti and says she can’t bear it if someone hits a child.

Quick Recap of One Piece Chapter 1011

One Piece chapter 1011 was a different kind of ride. There wasn’t much action but the information delivered was crucial. Let’s take a quick recap of events that occurred in the last chapter of One Piece.

New Homie

Big Mom creates a new homie Hera that attacks both Kid and Killer. They get blown away right inside the castle. Big Mom goes inside to find them and similarly Kid and Killer hunt for her. The duo is interrupted by Hawkins but Killer says he will deal with him while Kid looks for Big Mom.

Tama and Big Mom

While searching for Kid, Big Mom stumbles across Tama. She behaves in a caring manner which is against her nature. Prometheus explains the reason for it as she is in a Mother Mode. Tama tells her about her town that got destroyed by Kaido’s underlings.

This makes her angry and at the worst time Page, One asks Big Mom to stop Nami, Usopp, and Tama. But what he receives is a CoC imbued punch that knocks him down.

How will the relationship between Strawhats and Big Mom develop? Can she possibly become an ally? Also is Zoro out of the battle or he still has some gas left in him?