‘One of Us’ programmer scrambles to newest hacks

One of Us programmer InnerSloth has published a statement covering the continuing hackling problem that has struck the viral match.

As US House representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez started a Twitch station to stream himself playing One of Us to be able to”get the vote out” for its forthcoming US presidential elections, players are struck of in-game hacks which carry a political opinion.

The hack spams text discussion messages advertisements streamer along with YouTuber Eris Loris and threatening damage players’ apparatus if they don’t subscribe, prior to registering with”TRUMP 2020″ message.

Check out a few of the messages under, as recorded by gamers.

AGAIN!? TWICE IN A ROW #AmongUsGame #ErisLoris pic.twitter.com/PhM9qyNiUN

— TFAnimations (@tf_animations) October 23, 2020

obtained some explaining??? @ErisLoris pic.twitter.com/pdBLlUKboY

— waz ♡ (@MercifulHavoc) October 23, 2020

Developer InnerSloth has since accepted to Twitter to tackle the hacking problem. “We are are super duper conscious of the present hacking problem and we are looking to it. We’ll be pushing an emergency server upgrade so people that are in sport will get kicked out of matches. Please perform private games with individuals who you hope!!! Bare with us!!”

Check from the tweets below.

Reminder!! Please perform private games with individuals who you hope!!! We are doing what we could!!

— InnerSloth (@InnerslothDevs) October 23, 2020

One of Us now contains a brand new in-game concept, which claims that activity is being carried. The concept also shows that the programmer is working on including a platform for gamers to report hazardous behaviors.

One of Us’ literary statement. Charge: InnerSloth

In accordance with this alleged offender Eris Loris, that talked to Eurogamer, the junk assault in One of Us is a marketing stunt”to find reactions and to its lolz”. In terms of the addition of Trump slogans from the speeches, Loris said he is a college student and that he affirms the US President’s re-election bidding.

That is not the first-time video games are used to promote political programs. Aside from AOC’s recent One of Us flows, democratic nominee Joe Biden and also Kinda Funny Games shown Biden Island earlier this month at Animal Crossing: New Horizons in aid of the presidential candidate.