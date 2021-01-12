One Direction reunion: Would Zayn Malik ever join the band again? | Music | Entertainment

Instead, the four members all posted to their social media accounts, praising the fans for keeping with them all these years.

The conspicuous absence was a post from Zayn, who posted an image of him with liquid eyeliner on July 31, looking sad, which some thought was a late anniversary post.

The post had no caption, however, so it may be the image was just another social media moment, with Zayn specifically avoiding posting on the anniversary itself.

This all suggests he will not be heading back into the band any time soon, and a previous interview with him makes it clear the boys, at that time, were not even on speaking terms.