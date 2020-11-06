On occasion a contribution into the Santa Claus Fund is only the beginning

Mary Anne Kuntz would like to continue giving in regards to her yearly contribution into the Star’s Santa Claus Fund.

The 75-year old Toronto native had a excess idea this season when she moved to mail within her donation into the fund. The aim is to raise $1.2 million and also supply gift boxes to get 45,000 kids throughout the GTA.

“I have also provided to help send the present boxes,” Kuntz says. “I believe we ought to attempt to do whatever that we can to help.”

Volunteers like Kuntz would be the lifeline required to find the boxes into the kids, packages which have toys, garments, a toothbrush and toothpaste. The helpers require a few hours from a Saturday at November or early December to find the task finished. The benefit comes from helping a kid and out of maintaining a century-old custom of giving alive.

Currently in its 114this past calendar year, the Santa Claus Fund is constructed on kindness from subscribers. Along with also the Proudfoot Circle, the sport of the finance in which the tales of volunteers and donors are advised, was part of the convention as the 1940s. Former sports journalists Milt Dunnell, Jim Proudfoot along with Dave Perkins were tireless in their attempts while also performing the painstaking bookkeeping job of processing the contributions.

Kuntz knows what it intends to contribute to needy kids. She transferred to Kitchener-Waterloo along with her family in the age 11, and finally spent her working life as a nurse, and as a defense worker with the Children’s Aid Society at Waterloo, then as a grievance officer with the Ontario Public Service Employees Union.

Recently retired, she remembers seeing the struggles of unmarried moms.

Kuntz includes two brothers — Jennifer, an accountant, and Sara, a fighter who’s a part of their popular TV series”Top Chef Canada.” Jennifer was used to work in McDonalds and could bring home toys out of Happy Foods which Kuntz handed out to kids that were a part of the kids’ Aid caseload. Volunteers also contributed gingerbread homes.

“If the children saw those toy characters, they simply loved them” Kuntz says. “They never took anything for granted, and it made me believe… that it is difficult to envision a household not getting the cash to get a Happy Meal.”

Kuntz continues her tradition of committing into the Santa Fund, though she will need to get by with no yearly visit to the Star’s Christmas concert in St. Paul’s Church, that was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Kuntz looked forward to the concert, in part since she attended it with a bunch of buddies. There is still the soul of this Santa Fund, however.

“It is the longevity of this fund, to begin with,” Kuntz says. “It’s this kind of background and continuity for this. I move (into the concert) using a bunch of friends… and also we make contributions to the finance there too.

“It only appears to always create the chance to create children’s lives somewhat easier, and this isn’t a simple time to dwell in.”

The Star is always pleased to welcome new volunteers to provide gift boxes. When interested, please email [email protected], together with”Delivery Query” from the topic line. You will have to be accessible for three to four hours and also have your own automobile (any dimension ) plus a traveling companion (we will not pair you with strangers).

Deliveries are proposed for Nov. 21, 22, 28, 29 and Dec. 5, 6 ), and also 12.

At the meantime, contributions are coming from, which is always a unique sense: We’ve got $500 out of Marliese Meerkamper… Jim Bray, in the Star sports section, and also Jim Gray both contribute $100, as perform Olive Dunstan, Carol Baston, Jay Catania and George Hartwell. Rosalynd Pyzer sends together $36, John Zeagman adds $10, Mark Reaume provides $50 and Michelle Head Kim, Nena Rossi, and Ron Allan and Diane Fetzko processor in with $25 every… Bruce Caplan provides $250… Sallie O’Rourke directs $200.

Eleanore Wynn Requires $50 in memory of Dr. Tom Pashly, Liz Paskly, Pat Lute and Wayne Allison. Karline Rhodes provides $200 in memory of Ron… And Doug and Heather MacKay pitch in using $150 in memory (Hurricane) Mary Fleming.

the way to DONATE

By cheque, make payable to:

Proudfoot Corner/Star Santa Claus Fund, Toronto Star, One Yonge St., Toronto, ON, M5E 1E6

Online, see thestar.com/santaclausfund and email [email protected] Mention Proudfoot

By telephone, telephone 416-869-4847 and cite Proudfoot

The Star doesn’t authorize anybody to solicit on its own behalf. Tax receipts are issued.

In case you have been touched with the Santa Claus Fund or even have a tale to tell, please email [email protected]