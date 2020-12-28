Omarosa promises Trump is heading as a result of ‘psychotic episode’ and ‘blaming everyone but himself’ for election loss

OMAROSA Manigault Newman claimed President Donald Trump is “going by a psychotic episode” after shedding the election to Joe Biden.

Newman, who previously served as communications director of the White House Place of work of Public Liaison, also reported Trump “has to occur to conditions with his loss” in an interview with Alex Witt on MSNBC.

“I imagine Donald Trump is likely by a psychotic episode,” she claimed. “I believe that he has appear to phrases with his decline, but his arrogance, his moi will not allow for him to take that he is not heading to be president occur January.”

Newman, who was a contestant on Trump’s truth clearly show The Apprentice, labored in the White Property from 2017 until she was fired in 2018.

She mentioned that Trump trying to overturn the effects of the election reminds her of doing the job on the show.

“This is not The Apprentice, this is not a reality present,” she claimed. “The American folks have to have legitimate leadership, not a reality Television host, which Donald Trump is reverting to.”

That year, she wrote a tell-all ebook about her experience named “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White Residence.”

“You know, I seriously feel bad for individuals who are left for the reason that the reality is, is Donald’s likely to turn to any one and blame anyone for his loss except for himself,” Newman explained.

Newman extra that Vice President Mike Pence would “certainly” acquire some of Trump’s wrath, which she known as “erratic” and stated “makes unquestionably no feeling.”

Pence. as vice president, presides about the Senate and has a constitutional responsibility to validate election benefits, which insiders told Axios would be considered as “the final betrayal” by Trump.

Newman has come to be a vocal critic of the president since leaving the White Home, and has since turn into an adviser to Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer.

“Serious query? Is Donald Trump a #Snowflake” Newman tweeted on Nov. 6, when it was projected that Trump had shed the presidential election.

In 2019, Trump tweeted that he would be suing “wacky Omarosa” for breaking confidentiality agreements.

“Yes, I am at this time suing different people today for violating their confidentiality agreements. Disgusting and foul-mouthed Omarosa is a single,” Trump said.

“I gave her every single crack, inspite of the simple fact that she was despised by everybody, and she went for some low-cost revenue from a e-book. A lot of other folks also!”

Trump declared on Twitter on Sunday evening that he would be holding a rally in Washington, the day following Georgia’s runoff election and when Congress is established to certify the election benefits.