Omarosa Claims Melania Trump Is Occasionally”Repulsed” From Donald Trump

Omarosa Newman, 46, was from this White House for almost 3 years after allegedly being terminated for abusing automobile service privilegesnevertheless, because her death, Omarosa has continued to spew claims from Donald Trump. Her latest claim, however, is aimed in the president –through his spouse Melania Trump.

At a British talk show interview Tuesday (Oct. 27), Omarosa said,

“it is a really strange union, and I am very attentive to remark on the dynamics of individuals’ union — you never understand that the inner-workings — but I have known this couple because they had been dating. And in actuality they have married a year after the Apprentice aired.”

The former manager of communications to the Office of Public Liaison lasted:

“What I have seen over the past 17 decades… Occasionally they enjoy each other and sometimes she is repulsed with him. As we found only on the discussion last Thursdaythat he moved to go and touch her hands and she awakens it off”

Omarosa called among several situations the press has centered on the few public affection towards one another, or absence thereof. A subject of conversation outside the last presidential debate , was Melania Trump apparently denying to hold her hubby’s hand.

There’s been much speculation concerning the famed couple’s sincerity particularly throughout their concentrated period at the public eye throughout Trump’s tenure as president. )

At”The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump,” by Washington Post writer Mary Jordan, she disclosed information about FLOTUS, Melania Trump asserting that she supposedly renegotiated her prenuptial agreement with President Donald Trump. Reportedly, the First Lady employed her postponed arrival into the White House as leverage for her renegotiation.

