Omarosa Calls Donald & Melania Trump's Marriage 'Strange'

Omarosa is making headlines again, this time, she weighed in about President Donald Trump’s marriage to wife Melania Trump — calling it”odd”

“it is a really odd union, and I am quite cautious to remark about the dynamics of folks’ union — you never understand exactly the inner-workings — but I have known this couple because they had been communicating,” she explained British afternoon chat show Lorraine. “And actually they have married a year after the Apprentice aired.”

“What I have seen over the past 17 decades… Occasionally they enjoy each other and sometimes she is repulsed by him,” she continued. “As we watched just about the discussion last Thursdayhe moved to go and touch her hands and she smacked it off”

We’ve seen movies of Melania yanking her hands away from Trump.

She added the when Trump is voted from office, he wouldn’t go voluntarily.

“I believe he will fight leaving workplace,” she explained. “However, thank God, there are guards in place for a peaceful transition of energy soas far as he might pout as a kid and throw a tantrum, there are forces which are going to have the ability to maneuver and usher him straight from this White House and earn new direction, and also in this scenario, I expect that it actually is Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris.”