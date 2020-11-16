Olympic champ Kipruto charged with having sex with adolescent girl

NAIROBI, Kenya – Olympic steeplechase winner Conseslus Kipruto of Kenya was charged with having sexual intercourse with a 15-year old woman and has been released on bond Monday after begging.

Kipruto was billed with what’s known as”defilement” in public legislation — sexual intercourse with a minor under the age of age 18. Due to the woman’s age, Kipruto confronts 20 decades in prison if convicted, based on Kenya’s sexual offences legislation.

The 25-year old Kipruto, who’s a policeman, has been charged into a courthouse in Kapsabet, a city at the high-altitude Rift Valley area that’s famed for creating a flow of world-class runners. He even wore a red sweatshirt with the hood pulled over his mind in an effort to conceal his head from photographers in the courthouse. He had been released on 1,800 bond.

Kipruto is alleged to have had sex with the woman on Oct. 20 and 21, according to the charge sheet, which was initially arrested on Nov. 11. Miscellaneous media reported the woman had vanished from her house and had remained in Kipruto’s home for three times.

Kipruto won gold at the 3,000-meter steeplechase in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. He followed up that with back-to-back successes in the world championships in 2017 and 2019.

He has not competed this year. He retreated in the Diamond League match in Monaco at August after testing positive for the coronavirus.

