Olympian Mo Farah was trafficked to the UK at age 9 after being taken from his family.

The grim reality of Sir Mohamed “Mo” Farah’s upbringing is being revealed.

The four-time Olympic gold winner, 39, discloses that his real name is Hussein Abdi Kahin and that he was trafficked to England at the age of nine from his home in Somaliland. This information is revealed in a trailer from the upcoming BBC One documentary The Real Mo Farah.

“Despite what I’ve previously claimed, my parents never resided in the United Kingdom. In a civil war when I was four years old, my father died “Farah claims. “We were split up as a family. I was taken away from my mother and entered the United Kingdom unlawfully using the name of another child named Mohamed Farah.”

Farah says he does “wonder what is Mohamed doing now.” as he examines a copy of the fake visa used to get him into the nation and bears his assumed name.

“From that moment, coming in, I had a different name, a different identity,” he claims. I am aware that I am standing in for someone else.

Although he seeks legal advice in the program about the possibility of losing his citizenship because it was obtained through fraud, England’s Home Office reportedly stated that “no action whatsoever will be taken against Sir Mo” because he was a youngster and thus not complicit.

According to The Washington Post, Farah recalled that when their father was assassinated, his mother sent him and his twin brother Hassan to live with their uncle in the adjacent country of Djibouti for their own safety.

The distance runner claims that a woman regularly came to see him train before informing him that she would be taking him to Europe to live with family. It is claimed that he was made to reside there as domestic labor for her family.

“The lady’s actions were improper from the start. I wasn’t treated like a member of the family, he says. She told me, “If you ever want to see your family again, don’t say anything or they will take you away,” and added, “If I wanted food in my mouth, my job was to look after those kids, shower them, cook for them, and clean for them.

Farah continues, “Often I would just lock myself in the bathroom and cry,”

Farah confided in his PE teacher, Alan Watkinson, about his situation, which allowed him to flee. The next seven years of his life were spent blissfully with Kinsi Farah, the mother of one of his school friends.

In the end, he was reunited with his birth mother Aisha in 2000 after her Somali community friends saw him on TV.

Farah, who now has four children of his own with wife Tania Nell, claims that he gave his kid the name Hussein in remembrance of his ancestry.

On July 13 at 9 p.m. on BBC One, The Real Mo Farah makes its television debut.

