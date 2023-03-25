Olivia Wilde’s Net Worth Is Disclosed Amid Allegations that Jason Sudeikis Has Placed Her in ‘debt’

Olivia Wilde’s net worth has been disclosed as Jason Sudeikis allegedly attempts to “litigate her into debt” in their ongoing custody dispute over their two children.

According to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail, the value of the 39-year-old actress exceeds $10 million.

Wilde stated in a declaration filed Thursday with the Los Angeles Superior Court that she owns $645,187 in bank accounts, $3,902,689 in stocks and bonds, and $6,021,865 in real estate and other property for a total of $10,569,736.

According to the disclosure, Wilde has a monthly income of $71,665, as reported by the Daily Mail.

She reportedly spends $107,000 per month, which includes roughly $4,000 on washing and cleaning, a mortgage of more than $58,000, and $6,500 on basic utilities.

A representative for Wilde issued the following statement in response to the leaking of the records: “The sealed and private documents that were leaked today constitute the gravest breach of trust and were never intended for public consumption.

This private family situation involving young children has been a tabloid staple for the past year, and the news coverage has been unrelenting and distressing.

The revelation of net worth occurred hours after the Daily Mail published Wilde’s objections about the perceived expense of Sudeikis’ legal strategy.

“Although Jason can afford to file motion after motion, Olivia cannot,” Wilde’s attorneys wrote prior to Friday’s hearing in Los Angeles.

This Request for an Order seeking a stay of the California Parentage lawsuit is only the latest example of Jason’s apparent determination to throw anything against the wall to see what will stick.

According to TMZ, Wilde ultimately prevailed in the court, with the judge deciding that the legal battle over Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, should continue in California rather than New York.

The publication stated that Wilde accused Sudeikis of being “underhanded” and acting “in bad faith” over their children’s futures by using “intimidation or deceit” to win.

“Jason should not be allowed to litigate Olivia into debt and then claim she should be denied the ability to seek a needs-based fee contribution from him,” her attorneys wrote, adding that the “Booksmart” director is “knowing that he is significantly wealthier than she is.”

Wilde stated in her filing that Sudeikis’ efforts to relocate their custody dispute to the East Coast caught her by surprise.

“We were planned to begin meeting with a family therapist in California at the beginning of February. She claimed she believed things were settling down and moving forward in a more pleasant, respectful manner.

“Instead, I discovered that, while I was negotiating the parenting time schedule in California, [Jason] was planning to move forward with the New York Child Support action behind my back.”

Wilde and Sudeikis were pictured hugging in January, indicating that their previously antagonistic relationship had been resolved. The previous year, he served her with custody documents during a presentation at CinemaCon 2022.

After nine years together and seven years of engagement, the pair separated in November 2020.