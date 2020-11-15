Olivia Wilde Measures Out When It had been Announced She Break with Jason Sudekis

Olivia Wilde is enjoying a day in the stables.

The 36-year-old actress/director spent the afternoon hanging out of horses at an orbit on Saturday afternoon (November 14) at Los Angeles.

Olivia maintained things casual at a grey blouse and jeans while still remaining secure in a facial mask because she went for a stroll with a few of those horses.

Olivia‘s excursion comes just one day after it had been declared she and fiance Jason Sudekis had broken after nearly 10 years collectively.

As stated by an insider, both split earlier this season and have stayed favorable since the co-parent their kid Otis, 6, and girl Daisy, 4.

Olivia began creation because of her new film Do not stress Darling before this month, however, it had been stopped after a team member tested positive for COVID-19.