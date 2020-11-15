Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis End Donation After 7 years

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have called it quits after nine decades together, Individuals reported Friday. According to the book, the split happened earlier this season. “It has been amicable and they have transitioned into a wonderful co-parenting pattern,” a source told the socket. “The kids are the the center of the household’s connection.”

Olivia and Jason initially got together in November 2011, plus they have engaged in January 2013. They have two kids together, 6-year-old son Otis and 4-year-old daughter Daisy.