Olivia Wilde along with Jason Sudeikis Split, End 7-Year Engagement

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are Not a Thing… the couple Is Allegedly called it quits after a Protracted Involvement, Where they Began a family.

The celebrities covertly stopped things at the start of this calendar year, though they have been in a position to successfully co-parent their 2 young kids… in accordance with Individuals . The report also refers to the separation as amicable.

Sudeikis and Wilde first began dating in 2011, and Jason suggested another calendar year. Olivia stated yes… however, barring reconciliation, there will not be a stroll down the aisle.

They were seen together in September, and also the pics of these to a Malibu beach look to show they have stayed friends after the separation… or perhaps even attempted to work out things. It does not seem their children — 6-year-old Otis and also 4-year-old Daisy — were using them on the shore excursion.

We achieved to repetitions for both Jason and Olivia… thus far, no word backwards.