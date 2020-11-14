Olivia Wilde along with Jason Sudeikis divide

Olivia Wilde along with Jason Sudeikis have broken.

Olivia Wilde along with Jason Sudeikis

The group – who’ve kid Otis Alexander, six, along with kid Daisy Josephine, four, collectively – have been engaged for seven decades but allegedly ended their relationship before this season.

A resource told PEOPLE:”The separation occurred at the start of the year. It has been amicable and they have transitioned into a terrific co-parenting routine. The kids are the the core of the household’s connection.”

Jason, 45, along with Olivia, 36, began dating in 2011 and that he suggested the next calendar year.

Discussing before about falling for Olivia,” Jason said:”I met with her in a finale celebration for’Saturday Night Live’. We hit it off the evening.

“I really came off looking somewhat cooler than I actually am because I’d heard via the grapevine, through mutual friends who were not just her best girlfriends, who’d report back,’Oh you knowI believe she is dating somebody’. So I did not make any motions. I was only very, very busy with different things. And the next thing you know, I ceased being occupied, she ceased dating somebody, then it was off to the races.

“We kind of reintroduced ourselves. The world had in store for all of us in the autumn.”

Olivia clarified that Jason did not request their number if they met, including:”Within the following six weeks we’ve kept running into each other. 1 night, my very best guy friend walked him up and said,’That is Olivia’s number. Utilize it’ This was the start.”