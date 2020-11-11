Olivia Culpo Opens Up About Her Painful Struggle with Endometriosis

Model Olivia Culpo, 28, is gracing the cover of Shape magazine’s December issue, where she opens up on her struggle .

Culpo heard of her identification”about a year and half a year” after feeling as that there was”something wrong.” She shared,”I’d gone into a variety of physicians in agony — yelling, shaking. If you are living with chronic pain, then you do not know whether you would like to throw or simply dip into a ball and cry. That is when I began a yearlong journey of attempting to find it out. ‘Alright, what’s happening here:’ I eventually went to a doctor who managed to diagnose me. Excellent thing, since my illness was complex, and she had to look at my eggs to be sure my fertility had been undamaged.”

As for how she is living with the illness, Culpo stated,”Today, I am working to work out new methods to cure through exactly what I am eating and the remainder which I am giving myself. I am also researching acupuncture, Chinese herbal medicine, and possibly cutting caffeine out.”

Culpo is sharing her story into”attempt to help folks live with this”

Regardless of her battles, Culpo is putting her psychological wellness. Together with staying healthy together with Pilates, she is keeping her thoughts apparent using meditation. She clarified,”I am also a huge believer . I used Transcendental Meditation right into my own pageant training. I did it every day while I was preparing. It wasn’t about winning, but more soul searching that meditation certainly helped with. Today, it is about shutting my eyes visualizing what I wish to see in the daytime that is forward.”

