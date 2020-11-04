Oliver Hudson Hospitalized | ExtraTV.com

On Tuesday night, Oliver Hudson Submitted a pic of himself by Your hospital.

Without showing the reason he had been in need of medical care, Hudson composed on Instagram,”ELECTION NIGHT!!!!!!!”

From the pic, a shirtless Hudson is wearing a mask when obtaining a throat scan.

In reaction to this photograph, an Instagram consumer wrote,”Exactly what happened? Feel better soon!!!”

Yet another wrote,”gives you Health and Love and a quick recovery.”

Oliver’s sister Kate Hudson lately said him while talking her health routine throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. She told Elle magazine,”[My routine] has likely been better than it has been in quite a very long time. I spoke to my brother Oliver, [he] only went and began drinking just like, daily. It was just like a celebration for him. He had been having Zoom beverages. And that I had been the reverse. I was like,’Oliver, we must construct our resistance and be powerful. We do not understand what this really is. We do not understand what is happening.’ Therefore, I think there is a wonderful balance .”