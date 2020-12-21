Ole Gunnar Solskjaer savours thumping gain about Leeds and hails Scott McTominay

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was delighted by Manchester United’s functionality from rivals Leeds and saluted record-breaking “physical monster” Scott McTominay for his guy-of-the-match display screen.

he Norwegian celebrated two several years in the Aged Trafford warm seat in model on Sunday as the outdated foes achieved in a prime-flight come across for the initial time given that February 2004.

McTominay established the tone by turning out to be the first player in Leading League heritage to rating two times in the opening a few minutes of a match, with Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof also netting in the initially 50 percent.

Liam Cooper pulled just one back again for Leeds just right before the split, but Daniel James and a Fernandes penalty set the hosts further more in advance prior to Stuart Dallas scored a gorgeous consolation as the match ended 6-2.

“Fantastic video game by the boys,” United boss Solskjaer reported. “We know they’re going to challenge you, take a look at you bodily, tactically as properly due to the fact it’s a unique recreation.

“It’s practically like going again to the previous German teams with a sweeper and the relaxation male-marked.

“We had to find a way of generating house, stopping them and of system when we get the commence we did it will help.

“But they hold coming until eventually the close and I believe we showed that we can physically match them.”

McTominay was the star person in Sunday’s gain and Solskjaer was entire of praise for the academy graduate, who is a question for the Carabao Cup clash at Everton with a groin injuries picked up in direction of the end of the match.

“We realized they ended up high-electricity and powerful times,” the United manager claimed. “But the motion of the front lads and the cleanliness of some of the moves gave Scott that area in front of him with the ball at his feet.

“He’s a bodily monster. He does all his get the job done each solitary working day meticulously – never ever shirks anything and he receives his reward by his exercise.

“His complex work as properly is bettering, the room in front of him he can operate (into).

“He can do almost everything. He employed to be a striker and is aware how to rating objectives. I think he proved right now that he’s a handful in and all over the box as well.

“I’m extremely happy with him and that strength and push in attack like this was vital.”

This was the to start with time a club managed by Marcelo Bielsa has conceded 6 ambitions in a match considering the fact that February 1992, leaving the Leeds head coach understandably disappointed.

“The prospects designed in the to start with fifty percent were identical in the total of prospects – the difference in the first 50 percent was that they took their possibilities and we didn’t,” Bielsa claimed.

“The way that equally groups attacked was distinct. They took edge of our misplaced passes when we ended up striving to develop an assault and which is how they made the majority of their likelihood.

“When we weren’t in a position to complete our attacks, our return was not as fast as their transition.

“It’s very difficult to just take, we’re really unfortunate and we regret that we weren’t equipped to make more of the recreation.”

