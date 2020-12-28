Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals 1st thing Edinson Cavani asked about Manchester United transfer

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has unveiled the ‘first’ factor Edinson Cavani requested about the club was whether or not he could acquire the famed no.7 shirt.

The Uruguayan joined the Pink Devils on deadline working day as a free of charge agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, where he spent 7 years of his profession.

Numerous questioned the logic behind United’s move for Cavani, specially as he hadn’t performed in about six months immediately after an acrimonious exit from the Ligue 1 giants.

However, Cavani has silenced the doubters with a good start off to lifestyle at Outdated Trafford and Solskjaer has unveiled he was impressed by the striker’s demand to choose the no.7 shirt.

‘That was the initially issue he questioned me when I spoke to him, if he could have on the quantity 7!’ Solskjaer explained to reporters following United’s 2-2 attract in opposition to Leicester.

‘Obviously we are speaking about the heritage of the shirt. When you think of the record of his vocation and the knowledge he has had, his identity from the chat I had with him and when I watched him prior to, it wasn’t in doubt that he could take care of the quantity 7 shirt.’

Cavani has been provided time to create up his exercise given the condition he arrived in when he signed for the club.

Even so, in spite of his 33 many years, Solskjaer admits he views Cavani as a starter and claims the club will glimpse to increase his one-calendar year agreement.

‘He is certainly a starter. You really don’t classify a participant of that excellent as anything else,’ mentioned Solskjaer.

‘We have a great deal of starters, much more than 11. That is the matter when you are at Guy United. You must feel and believe in in yourself. I have confidence in him. We have great competition for locations. He will possibly start off extra online games than he will not begin.”

‘At the minute it looks like he has a number of decades still left in him so I wouldn’t say anything at all else.

‘He has designed a good influence when he has occur below. Let us target on increasing all people but he has a number of a long time still left in him.’

