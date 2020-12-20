Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises ‘physical monster’ Scott McTominay immediately after Leeds earn

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was delighted by the way Manchester United strike rivals Leeds for 6 soon after “physical monster” Scott McTominay obtained the ball rolling with a file-breaking early brace.

good deal has modified considering the fact that these outdated foes past fulfilled in the Premier League, with the Norwegian likely from substitute in that February 2004 encounter to celebrating two yrs at the Previous Trafford helm in design and style on Sunday.

McTominay established the tone by getting to be the initial player in Leading League heritage to rating 2 times in the opening 3 minutes of a match, with Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof also netting in the initially 50 %.

Liam Cooper pulled one particular again for Leeds just ahead of the split, but Daniel James and a Fernandes penalty place the hosts additional forward right before Stuart Dallas scored a beautiful consolation as the match finished 6-2.

“Fantastic sport by the boys,” United manager Solskjaer explained. “We know they’re going to obstacle you, take a look at you physically, tactically as properly for the reason that it is a different game.

“It’s practically like likely back to the previous German groups with a sweeper and the relaxation guy marked.

“We experienced to discover a way of producing room, halting them and of program when we get the start out we did it allows.

“But they preserve coming until finally the conclusion and I feel we confirmed that we can bodily match them.”

Solskjaer mentioned it could have been 12-4 after a thrilling match in which United experienced to make do with six ambitions – the 1st time they have managed that lots of in a residence league video game given that Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

“I’m pretty, really content with the way we produced chances and the sum,” he mentioned. “We had some fantastic moves, good moves and some individual competencies.

“But, of course, occasionally you search at it and ‘come on, let’s put the ball in the goal’.

“But we just can’t be greedy. Marcus (Rashford), Anthony (Martial), Mason (Greenwood), who are our main centre forwards, did not get on to the scoresheet currently and we nevertheless scored six, so extremely joyful.”

McTominay was the star person in Sunday’s gain and Solskjaer was whole of praise for the academy graduate, who is a question for the Carabao Cup clash at Everton with a groin personal injury picked up towards the end of the match.

“We knew they were being substantial-power and extreme times,” the United manager stated. “But the movement of the front lads and the cleanliness of some of the moves made Scott that house in entrance of him with the ball at his ft.

“He’s a bodily monster. He does all his get the job done each and every solitary working day meticulously – hardly ever shirks just about anything and he will get his reward by his conditioning.

“His specialized do the job as nicely is increasing, the area in entrance of him he can run (into).

“He can do everything. He employed to be a striker and is familiar with how to score objectives. I feel he proved currently that he’s a handful in and all over the box as well.

“I’m really happy with him and that energy and push in attack like this was crucial.”

This was the initially time a club managed by Marcelo Bielsa has conceded 6 objectives in a match due to the fact February 1992, leaving the Leeds head mentor understandably disappointed.

“The probabilities established in the to start with fifty percent were very similar in the total of options – the change in the very first 50 % was that they took their possibilities and we didn’t,” Bielsa claimed.

“The way that each teams attacked was various. They took gain of our misplaced passes when we were being attempting to build an attack and that is how they created the majority of their likelihood.

“When we weren’t ready to finish our assaults, our return was not as rapid as their transition.

“It’s really tough to just take, we’re extremely sad and we regret that we weren’t capable to make more of the activity.”

