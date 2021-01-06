Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Manchester United semi-final hoodoo is ‘not psychological’ regardless of most recent defeat

United had been knocked out at the similar phase by the identical opponents very last season, and also fell in the semi-finals of the FA Cup and Europa League for the duration of the Solskjaer’s to start with complete period in demand.

In spite of that run, nevertheless, the Norwegian insists his team are trending in the proper direction.

“We’re obtaining closer,” he told Sky Sporting activities. “This is a much far better version of United than a calendar year back in people semis.

“It can be not psychological. Sometimes you fulfill good teams in the semis. We achieved, at the minute, Metropolis are in all probability the most effective staff in England.”

In spite of that high praise, Solskjaer declared himself unhappy with the fashion in which his side conceded.

A Phil Foden no cost-kick was permitted to operate across the confront of goal for Stones to rating, whilst Aaron Wan-Bissaka's inadequate clearing header permitted Fernandinho to seal the consequence.

“Manchester City can rating several fantastic plans,” Solskjaer added. “You can acknowledge that. When you concede two simple established-performs, it really is really disappointing. Just not good sufficient in these moments.

“We failed to build sufficient major odds. They did not either. We did not have the further finesse we’ve experienced in the online games lately. We were not very good adequate currently.